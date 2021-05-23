this 55 “Samsung QLED Smart TV has a 54% discount for Hot Sale

Samsung QLED QN55Q60TAF (2020) – Photo: Amazon.ca

If you were waiting for a signal to buy a new screen, we will put it directly on the tray. It turns out that there is a Samsung brand Smart TV with a crazy offer available on Amazon on the occasion of Hot sale.

The best quality / price option

The specific model belongs to the Q60T range And it’s the perfect size for your living room: 55 inches. With Quantum Dot technology, Dual LED backlighting and 4K UHD resolution, This television undoubtedly becomes a very interesting option within the catalog of the technology company, even more so if we tell you that it is currently one of the best-selling televisions in the Amazon Mexico showcase.

In addition to the features already described, this QLED Smart TV has a brand new panel with support HDR and integrates a Quantum Lite processor capable of harmonizing color and optimizing the high contrast ratio, among other tasks.

The operating system in charge of bringing it to life is Tizen, developed by the house, to whose platform you will access through its remote control, a device baptized as One Remote Control with an elegant design and easy to handle by hand.

As we say, through him you will manage for his smart platform, an interface in which you will have access to your favorite content, from the decoder to the game console, applications (Netflix, YouTube, etc.) and even live television itself, of course.

Do you prefer to use your voice? No problem. this tv is compatible with Bixby (the Samsung assistant), Alexa (the one from Amazon) and Google assistant, so that you can choose the one you like the most.

At the design level, it also has qualities to show off, with a style minimalist borderless, offering a cleaner look that perfectly matches whatever style you have in your home.

54% discount on Amazon

As we pointed out, TV in itself is interesting but it is now charging another “color” after knowing its new price. And is that the team meets a discount of 54% So of the $ 28,999 pesos that it officially costs, you can now get it for only $ 13,297.98 pesos.

It will not surprise you so much that it is right now one of the most important offers of the Hot Sale and that more attention is generating.

If you also want to take advantage of it (you should, believe us), you have the links below. Hurry up before the sale runs out!

