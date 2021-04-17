This 55-inch LG smart TV at 419 euros has 4K resolution and will dominate your living room | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The time of year in which we find ourselves is ideal to renew the technology of our home thanks to the spring offers that the different stores put into competition, and now we have one of the best 55-inch LG televisions at a price that it is irrefutable.

If you are looking for a smart television for your living room, we advise you to buy at least a 55-inch one, a large panel that will allow you to experience the cinema in your own home, while enjoying streaming your contracted services and also the best video games on the market , always under the highest resolution and with the highest image quality.

So we want to highlight this 55-inch LG television with 4K Ultra HD resolution at only € 419.99 on eBay, a television that is not easy to find at this price due to its high technology and the size of its panel, with what it is an offer that will be seen little in the rest of the year.

This 55-inch 4K smart TV from LG at € 419.99 will dominate your living room for years to come

That is why this offer to buy this 55-inch LG television at 4K resolution at € 419.99 is one of the best options, and thanks to eBay you can pay with the security of PayPal or with any debit or credit card , being able to receive it at your home during the next few days.

As we have commented, what we love about this LG television is its 55 inches, which makes it ideal for large rooms such as our living room and on top of that it offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution, with which we can experience movies, series and documentaries with a very high image quality. In addition, it is compatible with HDR, a feature only available to high-end televisions.

And yes, it is a Smart tv, with remote included, and thanks to LG’s WebOS operating system you will have a wide library of applications, some already pre-installed such as Netflix and that you can enjoy from day one if you have a subscription.

It is compatible with Wi-Fi, Ethernet for much more stable Internet connections, Bluetooth for any wireless device and of course with web browsing thanks to its built-in remote control. Above it has all the necessary ports to include a game console, a Chromecast or any other electronic device.

