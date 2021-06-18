This 4TB hard drive is at a bargain price on Amazon and will keep your photos safe even without Google Photos | Technology

Storage units are becoming more and more affordable for all budgets and more and more necessary every day. This 4TB portable hard drive can be the perfect complement to your rig.

Saving photos, videos, documents and all kinds of information has become a very heavy task that requires either a good storage system in the cloud or the help of a hard disk that reinforces the memory of the computer.

For many, the solution to this need is in small hard drives to easily carry around like this model from Western Digital. It allows you to save up to 4 TB for only 80 euros thanks to this offer from Amazon.

A device like this usually around 150 eurosThat is why the 49% discount that we have found in the online store is so interesting. It is a very adjusted price for which we will have the hard drive at home in a few days without shipping costs and with the option of requesting one fast delivery from an Amazon Prime account.

We have prepared a guide in which we show you what to look for when buying an external hard drive so that you can get the most suitable model.

Its most interesting aspect is 4TB of capacity in a compact model black in which we can save all kinds of files. All our photos, music, videos and other files so as not to overload the computer memory or pay a subscription for a cloud storage service.

Its size is really practical with 235 grams of weight and a perfect size to store in any backpack or bag (11.18 x 8.13 x 2.1 cm). Integrate a port USB 3.0 to connect it to the computer or any other device, but it also allows the use of a USB 2.0 device. In addition, it is compatible with Windows and can be formatted for Mac.

If you want to buy an external hard drive, surely you have many doubts. In this guide we detail the characteristics that you have to take into account.

Your read and write speed reaches 5 Gb, a good figure that promises us optimal performance in a device that is convenient to use and store when it is no longer needed. You can also use it to save games and connect it to the console to play with them in real time.

If you are looking for a device to save content easily and quickly, that does not take up much space, this offer of 79.99 euros should be taken into account. You can also take advantage of the purchase benefits that Amazon grants to Prime customers by trying the first month of free trial.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.