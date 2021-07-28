This 4K TV with Android has an integrated Chromecast: it measures 50 “and is on sale for € 369 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Asian-born firm ChiQ has flooded the Spanish market with its products, such as several 4K Smart TVs that have the use of Android TV under the flag.

Now is surely the best time to buy a new 4K Smart TV, and that the shortage of chips threatened to skyrocket prices throughout 2021, something that has not finally happened – at least for now – rather the opposite.

One of the reasons why prices are falling is due to the emergence of new brands, such as Xiaomi and ChiQ, both of Chinese origin. The latter has especially tightened the nuts with low cost prices, and the proof of this is right now on Amazon Spain.

In this store you can get one of their 4K televisions, 50 inches diagonal and with Android TV for only 369 euros once you apply the discount coupon of 50 euros that appears under its price.

Get this 4K ChiQ TV on Amazon

It is a real bargain, and it is that it exceeds by price what is usual in models of this size, although its main claim is nothing more and nothing less than Google’s operating system for Smart TV.

As always on Amazon for orders of 29 euros or more, shipping home is totally free, even in a purchase of these dimensions. The shipping is the responsibility of the store, whether or not you have Amazon Prime.

If you also take the opportunity to sign up for Prime’s free trial month, you will receive your brand new TV in just 24 business hours.

Google Play on your TV and with Chromecast integrated

The advantages of having Android TV are several, although the main one is the number of applications that you can install on your TV, both from Google Play and in APK format if you need it.

What’s more, all TVs with this OS come with a Chromecast built in, so you can send the content you want directly to the TV, without going through the remote control.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Another element to keep in mind is that by connecting a wireless controller via Bluetooth you can even play on your television, something that no other operating system can match.

There are some 4K televisions that are cheaper, but few are 50 “in size, a measurement that always tends to stay above 400 euros.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.