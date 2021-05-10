This 4K TV, LED and with Android from Sony has dropped in price, one of the few that does, to only 599 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although there are many TV brands in the market (less than we would like) and companies such as Samsung and LG generally have the best reviews and opinions, one of the brands that is always praised for the quality of their panels is Sony . But the problem with Sony TVs is that they are very expensive. Up to now.

Sony KD49XH8077 is a 49 inch Smart TV with LED panel that is at a very interesting price. In Media Markt it is 599 euros of the 689 euros it cost. Yes, it is more expensive than some of its competition like Samsung, LG or Hisense, but the quality of the LED panel is superior.

You can also find other sizes available but at official prices, such as the largest 55-inch at 799 euros.

One of the benefits of Sony Smart TVs is that they include Android TV as an operating system. Also this model is from 2020 and has Chromecast to send content from your applications to the TV. But it is also one of the models that have also integrated AirPlay 2, Apple’s technology to send audio and video via WiFi.

This 49-inch Smart TV has a 4K and HDR10 + compatible LED panel. It also has an X1 processor that processes each image to improve it. Furthermore, this processor is capable of convert Full HD and 2K video to a resolution as close to 4K.

Between the Sony exclusive technologies including Triluminos, which uses the X1 processor to analyze and process each image to further enhance the colors. This results in images with better contrast and more saturated colors.

A Smart TV to enjoy series and movies with the best quality

It supports video in Dolby Vision and with surround sound Dolby Atmos. Two technologies that accompanied by a good sound bar provides you with a cinema experience.

Netflix has rated this Smart TV as one of the recommended TVs by the streaming company. In this way, it is certified that all the content that Netflix broadcasts is seen as Netflix publishes it and the creative managers want it. With the planned colors, contrasts, brightness and image quality.

They have also improved the loading time of streaming applications so that they load earlier and you can access your favorite series and movies.

Right now you can only buy this 49-inch Sony Smart TV Led in Media Markt and it is reduced to 599 euros.

Shipping is totally free, although you can also pick it up in one of its physical stores at no cost. You better hurry because stock is limited and these deals tend to fly.

