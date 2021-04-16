This 4K TV is cheap: it is from LG and costs less than 300 euros, a bargain if you still do not have a Smart TV | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Good image quality and connectivity, Smart TVs are no longer a luxury product to be within the reach of any pocket. If you are looking for a new TV, here is one for less than 300 euros.

Summer is approaching, you may need to renew your television to be able to shelter at home during the hottest hours. This may be your chance, with the 43-inch LG 43UN71003LB model and 4K resolution.

Although we are not on sale, you can still find very interesting offers in the TV section for the summer. On EbayFor example, this LG model is currently on sale with a 33% discount. It’s a great deal for a good-sized TV with smart features for less than € 300.

The LG 43UM7050 It is a 43-inch Smart TV with 4K resolution that you can buy for € 299.99 on the eBay page. You save up to 150 euros on the purchase, and no extra costs for home delivery. The order may take a week and you have 14 days to request a return with a refund.

LG televisions have an excellent value for money and is one of the benchmark brands in the sector.

The price of this LG Smart TV is usually around 360 to 400 euros, depending on the store where you look. The offer available on eBay belongs to a known seller who accumulates 100% positive feedback. Ships from Spain and they have already sold more than 49% of the stock.

In addition to being compatible with 4K, this LG TV has WiFi, to directly access the applications of your preferred video streaming platforms: Prime Video, Netflix, HBO, Disney + and many more. It can also be connected to the internet with an Ethernet cable, to enjoy series and movies in 4K. .

Its operating system through which to access all content is webOS. It is a fairly intuitive and easy-to-use platform. It also incorporates a processor that analyzes each frame that passes through the screen to improve the image. This quality is also compatible with the support of the main HDR formats, including HDR 10 Pro, which offer more realistic colors.

If you are looking for a new affordable home TV that has good quality and size to place in any space in the house, this LG Smart TV is a very interesting option. For 299 euros they send it to you in a few days from Spain and you can hire a one-year warranty.

