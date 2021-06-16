This 3D map shows for the first time what the heliosphere looks like

Studying the influence of our star king in the solar system is very important. And that is why you have to study the heliosphere, that is, the entire area influenced by the solar wind particles. The heliopause is also an interesting place, but let’s start at the beginning. This new study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series, shows a 3D map of the heliosphere. And therefore, explains how far the influence of our star reaches. This can help us understand how the solar wind interacts with interstellar space.

The heliosphere is the entire area of ​​the Milky Way that is under the influence of the Sun’s magnetic field and from solar wind. That is, our star constantly throws charged particles (this is what we know as the solar wind) into space. With time and distance, the particles lose strength. In addition, they collide with the particles of the interstellar wind. This area is called heliopause. In fact, this place can be considered the border between the solar system and interstellar space.

Of course, all this is nothing new; what is new is the fact that a map has been made. “Physical models have theorized this limit for years,” the astronomer comments in Science Alert. Dan Reisenfeld, from the Los Álamos National Laboratory. “But this is the first time that we have actually been able to measure it and make a three-dimensional map of it. “

This is the heliosphere

And what is the heliosphere like? One of the things this three-dimensional map shows is that the heliosphere has a shape “a bit like a comet, with a tail of at least 350 astronomical units (AU) long; although the length of the tail is impossible to calibrate “, details Science Alert. It must be taken into account that an AU is the approximate distance between the Sun and the Earth (about 150 million kilometers).

One of the most active discussions was precisely this, what was the shape of the heliosphere. Some researchers spoke of a bubble or a croissant, for example. But it is much more like a bullet. However, it must be taken into account that the length of the measurement is limited by the satellite used to make the measurements, IBEX it does not go beyond 350 AU. Therefore, it could be even longer. On the other hand, tail length is “impossible to gauge”.

On the other hand, “the minimum radial distance at the beginning of the heliopause appears to be about 110 to 120 astronomical units”. While the high latitudes of the heliopause can reach up to “150 to 175 astronomical units”.

The team used data from a complete solar cycle, from 2009 to 2019. Therefore, the generated map is still approximate.

The Voyager

In fact, Voyager probes have been studying the heliosphere for 40 years and only recently entered the heliosphere; so the information they provide will be important to continue studying the influence of the solar wind. These probes “they were 121 and 119 astronomical units from the Sun, respectively, when they ran into the heliopause “and getting there took them decades.

Thus, this new map, in addition to being spectacular and surprising, also indicates where the influence of the Sun ends and how far the particles of the solar wind reach. This will help researchers, for example, understand how the solar wind interacts with the interstellar.

