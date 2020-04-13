Although there are several people who are dedicated to searching cars old on the classified lists to restore them and turn them into car collectionNow, the dealerships themselves begin to make this type of vehicle available, with the only difference that there are models from several years ago, but in excellent condition, and with a price that seems to be a current model.

Mercedes-Benz SL600.

Credit: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz.

Such is the case of Mercedes Benz, who has announced that he has for sale a majestic Mercedes-Benz SL600 of the year 2001, available for those who want to buy it and include it in their list of collection cars.

He two-seater convertible Luxury German in the 90s and early 2000s, it is offered with the guarantee that you did not even enroll. The car is located in Irvine, California, in the United States, and is sold directly by Mercedes-Benz through Classic Center.

The vehicle belongs to the R129 generation of the SL and equips the powerful 6.0 V12 injection engine with a power of 400 hp and performing a 0 to 100 km / h in just 6.1 seconds, reaching a maximum speed of 250 km / h.

According to the portal The Colombian car, the engine of this SL600 It is associated with a five-speed automatic transmission, and integrates an adaptive behavior completing the mechanics. Aesthetically includes the package AMG with different bumpers, xenon lights, heels and specific rims.

The famous car has 687 km on its odometer and, obviously, its price is anything but accessible. It is announced by $ 135,000 dollars, equivalent to $ 3,207,613.50 Mexican pesos, a high price for a car with about 20 years.

