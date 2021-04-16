This $ 20 Face Roller & Gua Sha Set Has 11,180+ Five-Star Amazon Review

Here’s what the reviewers are saying:

“I previously had a jade roller. It broke after a year and it squeaked while using it from day one. I used it and it was effective, the difference between my old one and this one is the quality and the amount of time it stays cool. I personally recommend anyone over 40 have one in their arsenal of anti aging skin care. “

“My face does not look puffy, tired or swollen as it has before. My skin is smoother and softer too. It is easy to use. Use it twice a day to get better results.”

“The roller is nice quality, it feels sturdy, and it doesn’t squeak when you use it. I enjoy the smaller roller end for my eye area. It does help moisturizer and serums spread on better and soak in faster. The gua sha tool is also great. I can tell it’s good quality and wont snap in half. I have been using it on the knots in my neck actually, giving myself a massage and putting pressure on the knots. It’s also good for depuffing your face and getting that build up of fluid to drain. This is really great for the money! I recommend. “

“I had never tried a jade roller prior to this and I am really glad I picked this one up. It is so nice and soothing on the skin, and the gua sha stone is lovely for easing tension in my shoulders. The roller itself stays relatively cool in the cold / winter months even without putting it in the fridge, and my skin feels a lot more loose and tension free after using it in the mornings. I would highly recommend it. “

“I never review anything this early, but I bought this roller 2 days ago and I HAD to write a review. So I honestly didn’t think this will work much besides massaging the face but I was so wrong!”

“I was hesitating buying this just bc of the price but it’s actually worth it i love it! And I’ve actually seen more expensive ones but this one is perfect. It arrived fast.”