This 2 DIN radio with Android Auto is surprisingly cheap: Amazon has reduced it to only 112 euros | Motor

One of the best-selling 2 DIN radios on Amazon drops a bit more in price. It is a 7-inch model and with Android Auto at a much more affordable price than usual.

Changing cars is always an important investment, although there are ways to renew and update your car without having to buy a new one, for example installing one 2 DIN radio with Android Auto or CarPlay, something increasingly common.

In addition, there are quite inexpensive models for sale and without the need to resort to Asian stores. Amazon itself now sells a radio with Android Auto for 112 euros, somewhat cheaper than usual.

The Ankeway on-board computer is a perfect way to add something extra to your car that includes features such as GPS, Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, applications such as Spotify and YouTube, or a parking camera.

It is one of the most affordable models in this storeHence, it is always among the best sellers, and has free shipping from Spain when it exceeds 29 euros, even if you do not have Amazon Prime.

It measures 7 inches diagonally and is fairly easy to install. If you don’t know how, Autobild.es explains how to do it in three easy steps, although obviously you need to have some knowledge of electronics.

You can also control from the steering wheel if you can connect it, although in this case it would be via cable, something that may not be exactly what you are looking for.

Technology is something that needs constant updating, and in-car entertainment systems are a prime example. Here’s how to choose the best car radio with Android Auto and touchscreen

With Full HD resolution and the option to mirror the screen from the mobile, it is practically a Chromecast in which to play video or also in which to use the Google Maps browser, one of the main attractions of these 2 DIN Radios.

One of the advantages offered by this ANKEWAY model, in addition to the price, is that it comes with Android 10.1 as the operating system, a much more current version than the one that other alternatives equip. This allows you to have all the current apps you need, such as YouTube, without problems with Google mobile services.

With the Bluetooth connection you can use the hands-free in a simple and easy way, thus avoiding potential distractions at the wheel, accidents and fines.

