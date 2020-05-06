Icon, the North American car preparer, surprised by presenting its Reformer Series, a line of modified vehicles with the best in technology, but retaining its classic aesthetic appearance

Can you imagine having an old car from the 80s or 70s, but with all the comfort, luxury, technology and performance that today’s cars offer, and without losing the classic and retro essence that everyone loves?

Icon, the American car preparer, makes this dream possible, because it has launched Reformer Series, your new line of modified cars equipped with the best in technology without losing the original style of the vehicle. Icon has already started with its first proposal, the Ford Ranger 1970 ICON Reformer Series.

The Ford Ranger ICON 4 × 4 Ranger 1970 Reformer Series retains all the style of the 1970 Ford Ranger, the bodywork and even its wheels they seem to be preserved as they left the agency, although when looking at the cabin and under the chest, things are completely different.

When opening the cabin, the upholstery completely hand-made in fabric stands out Maharam and premium leather specially made to simulate the appearance of the vinyl with which these models were originally upholstered.

The wooden floors of the model, both in the cabin and in the cargo box, were covered with a special layer of polyurethane to protect them against wear and tear, while the interior parts were painted using a special paint-based system in powder and a protective layer to preserve its appearance for longer.

According to the Motorpasion portal, the original motor was replaced by a Coyote V8 5.0 liters of the current Mustang GTcapable of delivering 426 horsepower that is transmitted to all four wheels through an automatic gearbox Ford AOD and a two-speed transfer case Advance Adapters Atlas II.

The modified Ranger also features a hydraulic brake system Hydrobooster Sport Brake Created in conjunction with Brembo especially for this truck, which incorporates large hyperventilated rotors accompanied by four-piston calipers that improve performance.

The tires of this truck cannot be omitted either, as it was equipped with off-road tires of BFGoodrich which house a new set of 18-inch wheels made of aluminum and are a replica of the original design of the Ford Ranger 1970.

