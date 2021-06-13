This 1965 Ford Mustang hides a dark Japanese secret (+ video)

The Ford Mustang has always been postulated as a full-fledged sports car, and if we add the myth that it entails, we get a more iconic car if possible. This special aura has been acquired over the years by the first generations of the muscle car, especially that dating from the 60s. But what if we told you that someone has outraged the mythical Mustang with an exclusive and desired Japanese piece? Because this is what TJ Hunt has done when installing a Nissan RB26 engine in his 1965 Ford Mustang.

To outrage or improve, that depending on the eyes with which it is to see this swap. And it is that both the Mustang and the Nissan Skyline, the main bearer of the acclaimed RB26, have numerous fans behind them. Considering that both sides of the ring are packed with inveterate fans of both models, difficult to admire or question this mechanical expertise that is not easy to perform.

Be that as it may, TJ Hunt, youtuber and architect of this maneuver, He justifies it after admitting that his wish was to emulate the Ford Mustang that appears in the iconic car movie Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift., which is also powered by the RB26 engine of a Skyline R34. With all this, and by introducing a more modern engine -and above all more powerful-, Hunt has been forced to improve more elements of the mythical muscle car.

Suspension, brakes, gearbox …an endless number of components that must be in tune with the level of demand established by the Japanese heart. And it is sacrilege or not, we are facing an engine that, despite developing just “just” little more than 300 hp, is very predisposed to undergo modifications capable of raising the total horsepower to 1,000 hp. We will see how this story ends and how it suits the fans of both sports cars, who will surely not tolerate on the one hand that the Mustang is tarnished with an engine other than the Coyote while on the other they will not see with good eyes that the RB26 abandons the guts of Godzilla.