This 160 meter yacht has solar sails and does not require wind on top | Life

This super yacht is the most spectacular thing you will be able to see in the short term, and it is so good that you will probably only be able to visit it in your dreams.

In addition to futuristic cars, robots of all kinds and even devices that allow us to discover the depth of space, they are also being created ships capable of navigating all our oceans with ease and above all not polluting, and now a futuristic super yacht has just been announced that you are going to love.

The Norwegian designer, Kurt strand, has created a new 160 m superyacht concept called Florida which comes with an advanced futuristic innovative navigation technology.

In the statement, via interestingengineering, it can be read that the yacht has wing masts with space age technology made of carbon fiber. On the other hand, three 80 m high sails are retractable electro-hydraulic.

The side sails are covered with the latest new generation solar panels and in the event that there is no wind, this yacht can be transformed into solar sail mode so that it always moves at full speed.

It is also capable of produce electrical energy from your solar panels, also including a system that washes and polishes the wing mast each time it is retracted, thus ensuring that it can produce maximum solar energy.

This energy ends up being stored in the battery bank that can be used later for the production of hydrogen. And if that was not enough, it is equipped with hydraulic generators that produce electrical energy.

They comment that compared to a traditional yacht of the same size, fuel reduction is 90%but under ideal weather conditions, it will produce more power than it will use.

In addition to its spectacular external design and its cutting-edge technology for moving around the ocean, it also has a multitude of amenities. For example, this superyacht has a heliport on the foredeck.

It also has a large pool on the aft deck and even a full beach club with a large selection of boats, ATVs, jet skis and a multitude of water toys.

If you think I couldn’t offer much more, in the center has a circular bar two stories high and perhaps what will surprise you the most is a kind of submersible amphibious limousine that can drive those interested to the nearest beach in just a few minutes. Yes, don’t worry, it includes a gym, a spa, a garage for super sports cars and even a movie theater.