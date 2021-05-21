This 144 Hz monitor is an all-rounder: it has a curved, panoramic screen, perfect for work and play | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you need a monitor at home that you can use to play and also to work, there is a Samsung model that has practically everything, including a substantial price reduction.

Since the pandemic began, investment in home accessories has exploded, especially in the entertainment and gaming section, but not only there is, but also everything that has to do with teleworking.

If you are one of those who spends a lot of time at home in front of the computer, both playing and working, you may be open to buying a new monitor. If so, good news: The Samsung Odyssey G5 is on sale at Media Markt, a store that has left it at only 259 euros.

This 27-inch size model is perfect for almost everything, and with its Full HD resolution it boasts several details such as a curved panel with 144 Hz refresh, something that gives an important qualitative leap to your gaming sessions.

With a 27 “screen and WQHD resolution, this monitor is ideal for gaming. Its refresh rate reaches 144 Hz and it also has FreeSync, among other very high-level details.

Media Markt offers free shipping from Spain and anywhere in the country, except for the Canary Islands. If not, you can always make the purchase online and simply pick up your order in some of their stores, without queues and without waiting.

For now, Amazon does not have stock of this Samsung monitor available, so this is the best price by far.

Curved screen and HDR

In addition to the 144 Hz refresh rate, this Samsung Odyssey G5 has a response time of 1 ms, although obviously what makes it different is its panoramic format and the curved screen.

Both allow you to see more information at a glance, without having to turn around, and that’s ergonomic if you spend many hours a day in front of the screen.

Of course, there are other top-level monitors to play, both on PC and consoles, although in relation to value for money there are very few drawbacks to this one from Samsung.

Although when playing on a console it is more or less common to do so on a 4K television, these monitors tend to go further in refresh rate and HDR quality, among other things, although obviously their size is somewhat smaller.

