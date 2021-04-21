This $ 13 Motivational Water Bottle Has 6,100+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

Here’s what reviewers are saying:

“I have bought many different kinds of water bottles over the past few years, and this is the best I have found. It has all the features I have been looking for to keep me on track to drink my daily quota of water throughout the day . “

“The bottle is marketed as a motivational bottle and I think it hit its mark. I was concerned that I wasn’t meeting the daily suggested requirement for water consumption. With the bottle’s measurements clearly marked it helps keep you on track to meet the daily goal of 64 oz or 8, 8 oz glasses. The Favorfit bottle has been a huge help for someone I love, who was not getting sufficient hydration and it’s helping her work toward a healthier lifestyle. “

“Very lovely and good quality bottle. Encouraged me keep hydrated. Can hold warm water which is very important for me.”

“This water bottle is legit my favorite I ever owned. I bought it because it’s able to be carried during walks due to the strap. But I’ve been using it for 2+ weeks now and easily drink a gallon + of water a day! “