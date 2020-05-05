In this offer for less than € 600 you have a new iPhone XR with a memory of 128GB, more than enough for photos and videos for years.

Despite the fact that the new iPhone SE is being presented as the real cheap Apple mobile, right now you can get other versions at a very good price and that have nothing to detract from. For example this iPhone XR.

Right now you can get this 128GB iPhone XR for just € 599, brand new and with a 2-year European warranty.

This mobile phone has an HD + screen, face unlock, Apple Pay and 128GB of storage, more than enough to not depend on iCloud.

This iPhone maintains a 6.1 inch LCD screen somewhat special designed by Apple and that hardly has differences with the AMOLED of the iPhone X, XS and the iPhone 11.

It has a 12 megapixel wide angle camera and a 7 megapixel selfie camera capable of recording 4K video. It has a 128GB memory which is enough to save thousands of photos and videos with all your memories on the phone, and with the iCloud storage service, the most occupied photos and videos can be left in the cloud.

The A12 Bionic chip is one of the most powerful processors and able to move the highest quality applications and games without problem. Integrate Face ID facial unlocking technology to identify and unlock your mobile or confirm app purchases.

We compare the new iPhone SE (2020) against the rest of Apple mobiles: is it a recommended purchase, or is the iPhone 11, iPhone XR or iPhone 8 better? We see it.

While the iPhone SE includes the new A13 processor present in the iPhone 11, this iPhone XR maintains a good processor from the previous generation and a big screen with Face ID. These are the big differences for a mobile that is still very fast and with very good exit in the second-hand market.

You already have this 128GB iPhone XR in TuImeiLibre for € 599. It is sent from Spain and all mobiles offer a 2-year European guarantee.

