This 101 carat diamond (valued at $ 10-15 million) is up for auction and can be purchased with cryptocurrencies

“The Key 10138” is a 101.38 carat pear-shaped completely flawless type D diamond. What does that mean? The ideal diamond is one that has no color, which is completely transparent. They are the most precious (and expensive) diamonds. The Gemological Institute of America (GIA), which is the certifying authority for these gems, rates diamonds from “D” (completely colorless) to “Z” (heavily tinted). This one also has the last name “completely flawless”, which means that it is completely clear. Come on, a movie diamond.

Completely flawless type D diamonds are rare. Very rare. In fact, there have only been ten diamonds with more than one hundred carats and of these characteristics that have been auctioned and of them, pear-shaped, two. “The Key 10138” will be auctioned on July 9 at Sothebys. Its value? Between 10 and 15 million dollars. Its peculiarity? It can be purchased with cryptocurrencies.

Buy diamonds with Bitcoin

It is a peculiar and quite unique diamond, not only because of its characteristics and its price, but because no other physical object with an estimate of 10-15 million dollars has been publicly offered for purchase with cryptocurrencies, they explain from Sothebys. Pear-shaped diamonds of this size and characteristics are rare and only two have been auctioned. “The Key 10138” is the largest ever to appear at auction.

“The Key 10138” is a 101.38 carat diamond (carats, by the way, represent the weight of a diamond. One carat is 200 milligrams). It has been rated by GIA as “D“(completely colorless),”Flawless“(maximum clarity) and”Type IIa“These types of diamonds comprise less than 2% of all diamonds and are the most chemically pure, which usually implies good optical clarity.

The auction will take place on July 9 at Sotheby Hong Kong, although the auction has been open since June 25. Home will accept fiat money as is normal, but users who have a lot of cryptocurrencies will be able to use them as well. Specifically, Sothebys will accept Bitcoin and Ether through Coinbase Commerce. At the current change, ten million dollars is 306.9 BTC or 4,580.81 Ether.

To give us an idea of ​​how relevant this diamond is in the luxury and collectibles market, many of the most important diamonds in history are pear-shaped. One of the most famous is the Cullinan I, also called the Great Star of Africa. Has a whopping 530 carats and is currently in the Tower of London, mounted on the Imperial Scepter of Great Britain.

More information | Sothebys