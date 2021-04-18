This 100% legal emulator lets you play the mythical N-Gage on your current Android mobile

Now you can play the mythical N-Gage on your Android smartphone.

Although today smartphones are one of the most interesting platforms to enjoy video games -For the quantity / quality of titles that there are and for your convenience-, years ago this was not the case.

Nokia wanted to change this and for this it presented the mythical N-Gage, a mobile phone that, in addition to allowing us to call and send text messages, offered the possibility of enjoying great video games. Whether it was because the execution of this idea was disastrous or because the market was simply not prepared for it, the reality of the N-Cage is that it was a total and resounding failure.

Getting an N-Gage today is complicated although luckily We can install this 100% legal emulator on our new phones that will allow us to enjoy its best titles. To enjoy!

Download this N-Gage emulator for your Android smartphone

Currently we can enjoy great video games on our devices and that is companies like Nintendo, Square Enix or even Microsoft have realized the potential of these devices. Even Sony is thinking of bringing some of its best PlayStation games to mobile.

However, years ago it was not like that and it is that mobile terminals were not seen to enjoy such activity. As we have said before, Nokia wanted to change this with its N-Gage but it was a resounding failure.

Now an emulator called EKA2L1 has appeared on the Google app store and allows us to run N-Gage titles on any current Android smartphone. Users who have tried it claim that it is compatible with practically all the titles of this mobile-console such as Red Faction, Call of Duty or Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

The negative point is that configuring said emulator is somewhat more complicated than the rest of the emulators that are available in the Play Store so in case of doubts it is best to go to the official website of the developer.

Its creator has also confirmed that compatibility with the N-Gage 2.0 is in the works., something that will allow us to enjoy great works such as Age of Empires, Metal Gear Solid or Tomb Raider.

