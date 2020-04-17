Belinda, Cristian Castro, Gloria Trevi and up to thirty great Mexican musicians joined their voices in “Resistiré México”, a version of the iconic song by the Dynamic Duo published this Thursday to express hope, unity and strength in the face of the COVID-19 crisis .

The theme has already been taken in other countries such as Spain as a hymn of resistance to the coronavirus pandemic that is shaking the world, where hundreds of people sang it from their windows and many others put it on loudspeakers on balconies.

For many Spaniards it meant strength and union, and now 30 great artists from the Mexican music scene took it up again, recording remotely from their homes and making the sound almost the same as if they had all recorded together.

“A group of great Mexican artists and musicians of all genres, who, convinced of the need to grow a cry of faith, strength and hope in the face of difficult times, decided to bring their talent together in a project that is undoubtedly historical, for the complexity of its remote execution ”, they expressed in a statement.

The project, based on the original song by the Dynamic Duo, comes from Warner Music México, Sony Music México, Universal Music México and Ocesa Seitrack, who joined forces and coordinated the artists to achieve this high-quality version.

The participating artists are Aída Cuevas, Belinda, Benny, Bronco, Camila, Cristian Castro, DLD, Edith Márquez, Gloria Trevi, Ha-ash, Horacio Palencia, Kinky, Leonel García, Lila Downs, María José, María León, Mc Davo, Mijares, Moenia, Paty Cantú, Río Roma, Rodrigo Dávila, Sandra Echeverría, Ximena Sariñana, Yahir, Arath Herce, Axel Muñiz, Caztro, Chucho, Rivas and Kaia Lana.

“The participating artists and companies ask Mexican society to keep inspiration high in the face of the pandemic, as well as to promote the sum of efforts they see for the well-being of all,” the statement ends.

MUSIC FOR A CHARITY PURPOSE

100% of the income obtained from this song will go to the Temporary Unit COVID-19, which is set up at the Citibanamex Center, which will serve mild and moderate patients with the disease with the intention of reducing saturation in hospitals in the Mexican capital. .

14 companies and foundations participate in the Temporary Unit project, coordinated by the Carlos Slim Foundation, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE).

The compound, which will be operated by the capital’s Secretary of Health, will have a capacity of 854 beds for patients requiring specialized medical attention.

Mexico registers 5,847 infections with 449 deaths from COVID-19.

This Thursday, the Mexican Government announced that it is evaluating extending social distancing until May 30 throughout the country, although in the least affected regions certain educational and productive activities will be allowed before.