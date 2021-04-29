Thirteen players collaborate in a new campaign against gender violence

Thirteen tennis players of the ATP and the WTA have collaborated with the Mutua Madrileña Foundation in a new initiative to raise awareness against gender violence, coinciding with the celebration of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Naomi Osaka, Dominic Thiem, Fernando Verdasco, Elina Svitolina, Feliciano Lopez, Kiki Bertens, Pablo Carreño, Alexander Zverev, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Carla Suarez, Juan Martín del Potro and Karolina Pliskova are the tennis figures who have participated in the campaign video, whose motto is ‘NO’.

“When it comes to abuse we only know one word”says the phrase that serves as the plot line. “No more insults, no more humiliations, no more blows”, Add.

The video and graphic elements that make up the campaign will be broadcast on television, press, social networks in and on the Caja Mágica facilities during the tournament.

The Mutua Madrileña Foundation In 2012, it started a priority line of action to end gender violence. It works with NGOs that help women who suffer it and their children, and it also launches awareness campaigns against abuse and social isolation of the abuser.