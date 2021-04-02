Thirteen days to get out of the well

03/14/2021 at 22:41 CET

Joan Blanch

Saturday’s defeat in Castellon let very touched to the fans of Center d’Esports Sabadell. The harlequins have fallen to the penultimate position of the classification, after many days, just ahead of the Albacete when there are thirteen days to go.

It is true that salvation is at hand less than one match, specifically to two points, but it is also true that those of Antonio Hidalgo are happening one of the worst streaks of the championship. They have not won since February 7 at the Unión Deportiva Las Palmas field.

It is evident that in the face of this last third of the league, the Sabadellenses they will have to improve their performance a lot if they want to arrive with options of permanence at the end. An improvement that happens again, to recover the defensive solvency that it seems to have lost in recent games.

This Saturday, those of Antonio Hidalgo they will have to put aside, the losses, the bad feelings and the bad streak at home and do everything possible to add the three points against a Sporting de Gijón that with his victory yesterday against the leader, his morale will go through the roof. In the first round, the Sabadellenses already stood up in the Molinon but they ended up falling in the final stretch of the match, also victim of their own mistakes.