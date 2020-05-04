Unprecedented images show thirsty koalas sipping water from wet tree trunks during and after storms.

The discovery solves an ancient mystery about these adorable marsupials and how they can stay hydrated.

A koala can eat around 150 grams of eucalyptus leaves each day, providing it with an abundant but not entirely sufficient source of water.

As new evidence published in EthologyThirsty koalas can access an alternative source of water without having to leave the cozy confines of their arboreal environment. They can drink by licking rainwater off wet trunks and branches.

“This significantly alters our understanding of how koalas obtain water in the wild”Valentina Mella, lead author of the new study and a researcher at the University of Sydney, said in a press release. “It’s very exciting.”

The document describes how koalas drink by licking the water that runs down clean tree trunks during rain.

Furthermore, the discovery was made with the help of independent scientific citizens and ecologists who had observed the behavior of koalas in the wild between 2006 and 2019.

A koala managed to be recorded submerged in the rain for more than 30 min, at “a smooth pace” of two licks per second. In all, they documented 46 cases of koalas that ingested bushes throughout after it rained.

Marsupials seem to prefer smooth parts of trees where dripping water is easier to collect.

Did you know that koalas are considered vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature?

They were devastated by massive wildfires that swept across Australia late last year. Nearly a third of all koalas were believed to have been killed in the state of New South Wales, which was the most affected by the fires.

According to researcher Valentina Mella and her colleagues, they think that this behavior is also due to the fact that higher temperatures and changing patterns of rain were drying the leaves that koalas eat.

Finally, further research could investigate when and why koalas in different areas need access to Water free, and if supplementation with water is necessary for some populations.

This study also demonstrates that koalas depend on trees also to access free water and highlights the importance of maintaining trees for the conservation of the species.

Mella is currently raising money to continue his research and establish more drinking stations for koalas. She hopes that the drink stations, which are placed in the trees, give the koalas a safe way to cool down even as the world around them continues to heat up.

A koala drinking water from a tree after the rain. Image: Koala Clancy Foundation

