ThirdLove Seamless Collection Launch Review 2021

KATIE LOVECRAFT / THIRDLOVE

It would probably come as a shock to no one if I told you I could count on one hand the number of times I wore a bra in the last year. And as someone who has a smaller chest, the odds of me turning to underwire in the past couple of months was about as likely as a season of The Bachelor being totally drama-free.

Courtesy of ThirdLove

But, alas, I was finally making my return to the office, and I felt it was time for me to venture back into the world of bras. (Though if you’re totally comfortable without one, more power to ya!) Tired of the ones I already owned, I found myself searching for new styles that mimicked the feel of my beloved wireless undergarments but still gave me all the support of a usual bra. After browsing through countless websites, I started to give up hope. Enter: ThirdLove’s new Form Seamless collection.

Yup, the lingerie company ThirdLove, whose products are the favorite of many here at Cosmo, just came out with a seamless collection that features four new ultra-comfy bras. The lineup features the Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra, Form Seamless Scoop Bralette, Form Seamless Full Coverage Wireless Bra, and the Form Seamless Adjustable Strap Wireless Bra. The additions are made from a super flexible four-way stretch fabric that features no wires, stitches, or seams.

Shop ThirdLove’s Form Seamless Bra Collection

Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra

ThirdLove thirdlove.com

$ 45.00

Form Seamless Adjustable Strap Wireless

ThirdLove thirdlove.com

$ 45.00

Form Seamless Scoop Bralette

ThirdLove thirdlove.com

$ 45.00

Form Seamless Full Coverage Wireless Bra

ThirdLove thirdlove.com

$ 45.00

After my initial try-on, I found that the bras were practically invisible under my clothes. They also made me feel like I was wearing nothing, while still giving me the support I needed. It was really all I ever wanted in a bra and more ?! But the best part of all, you know, besides the off-the-chart comfort levels I was feeling, is that each style is priced at an affordable $ 45.

Courtesy of ThirdLove

Courtesy of ThirdLove

Sizing ranges from S to XL, but some styles are available in XS to 3X. And if you’re into having matchy-matchy undergarments like moi, then you’ll even be more excited for what I have to say next: You can pick up some matching underwear in this new collection, too! Available in the same neutral and jewel tones of the bras, the Form Seamless Hipster, Form Seamless Shortie, Form Seamless Sculpt Thong, Form Seamless Sculpt Brief, and the Form Seamless High-Leg Bikini are so light, airy, and stretchy I’ve found myself not wanting to wear anything else. (And starting at $ 14 a pair, I’m finding it hard not to.)

Now Pick Up Some Matching Underwear (You Know You Want to)

Form Seamless Hipster

ThirdLove thirdlove.com

$ 14.00

Form Seamless Shortie

ThirdLove thirdlove.com

$ 14.00

Form Seamless High-Leg Bikini

ThirdLove thirdlove.com

$ 14.00

Form Seamless Sculpt Thong

ThirdLove thirdlove.com

$ 17.00

Therefore I’m ending my lingerie public service announcement letting the world know I am now a ThirdLove stan, and my boobs and I have never been happier. A collection this amazing is bound to sell out and quickly, so start shopping in 3 … 2 … 1!

Bianca Rodriguez Commerce Editor Bianca Rodriguez is the Commerce Editor / Writer at Hearst Magazines Digital Media, where she covers fashion, beauty, home, and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io