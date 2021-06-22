ThirdLove Bra Review 2021

Right after I walked offstage at performing arts summer camp (I know) when I was 13, I overheard people whispering. Why does she always stick her chest out like that? But I wasn’t. I was just standing there wearing a tank top. I’m just over five feet tall, so my then-DD-cup breasts appeared a lot more prominent on me than on someone of more average height.

That incident — coupled with the fact that I also was one of those girls who had to wear a bra * underneath * the spaghetti-strap tops with the built-in support — ushered in a lifetime of weird, complicated feelings about my chest. As it turned out, I spent a lot of my young-adult life squeezed into bras that looked cute but didn’t fit.

Fast-forward to now, when ThirdLove, a start-up lingerie company, came to our offices to demo their products. I’d heard of the company before, and you probably have too. Its ads are all over Instagram, and as much as I hate loving things that algorithms serve me, I have to admit that I am all about these bras.

The best bra is one you never think about.

How it works

To get your ThirdLove size, you fill out a survey about the shape of your breasts and how your bras typically fit you. Easy. Then the site directs you to styles that suit you, in a range of eye-catching but not garish hues, like lilac and wine. The designs come in variety of fabrics too, like delicate lace and silky-but-not-shiny satin.

Cup sizes are available in A through I, with bands that range from 30- to 48-inches. (If you like to wear matching pairs, ThirdLove’s underwear is also available in sizes XS to 3X.) One of the things I appreciate most about ThirdLove, though, is that it offers half-cup sizes.

How It Feels

I bought two styles: their 24/7 ™ Classic T-Shirt Bra and their 24/7 ™ Lace Balconette Bra. When they arrived, I ran into the office bathroom and immediately swapped out my old bra to test them out. The memory-foam cups are silky soft, and the detailing is subtle and sophisticated, not in-your-face glam.

Third love

24/7 ™ Classic T-Shirt Bra

$ 65.00

How it fits

Based on my initial sizing (32D), the bras I ordered were near-perfect, although when I moved around, I noticed the tiniest bit of gaping, so I swapped them out for 32C 1/2. I was honestly shocked by the difference a half-size could make. When I bend over in my half-cups, my boobs don’t spill out of the cups. Until now, I literally have never imagined a world where this could be possible.

Also, “secure” and “supported” usually aren’t synonymous with sexy, but these styles deliver on that seemingly impossible promise.

The Verdict

These bras are basically the no-makeup-makeup look so many of us secretly crave. They’re sexy if you want to feel sexy but don’t want to make a whole thing of it. And while ThirdLove isn’t cheap — prices range from $ 48 to $ 84 — their try-before-buying policy ensures you won’t be stuck with a bra that isn’t perfect. If you cover the $ 2.99 shipping fee, you can even wear a bra for 30 days (and wash it too) before returning or exchanging.

Yeah, I wish I had bras like this when I was younger, but I’m so glad I finally have ones that truly fit in my life now.

