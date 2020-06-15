In the country there are 146 thousand 837 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and there are 17 thousand 141 deaths.

The third week of the so-called “new normal” will begin with the half of the country in orangereported Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

Likewise, he reported that in the country there are 146 thousand 837 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which 22 thousand 398 are activewhile there is 17 thousand 141 deaths.

It also indicated that there are 52 thousand 636 suspected cases, 207 thousand 076 negative and that 406 thousand 549 people have been studied.

Regarding hospital occupation, he maintained that it has remained stable and that this week the number of Covid hospitals increased to 802.

He specified that there is 44% occupancy in general beds. By entity, the State of Mexico and Mexico City have 74%, Tlaxcala 66%, Sonora 56% and Guerrero 55%.

Meanwhile, you have 38% of intensive care beds occupied. By entity, the State of Mexico has 65%, Mexico City 63%, Baja California 59%, Sonora 56% and Puebla 51%.

During the Coronavirus Daily Report, the official explained that at the traffic light that will be active from June 15 to 21, three characteristics can be observed in each entity: color, a triangle or square and a color of this figure.

López-Gatell gave various examples to clarify the meaning of these elements. He mentioned the case of Baja California, which is in orange, that is, high risk and has a triangle that goes up in red. This, he said, means that the trend in cases is increasing, as are hospitalizations.

“When such a situation occurs, the recommendation is to take advantage of the fact that you are at high, but not extreme, risk to implement measures, but consider that the situation could change in the course of the following week and therefore take extreme precautions on people who return to the public space to carry out work or social activities and put into practice the various health safety protocols as rigorously as possible, ”he explained.

He also spoke about Quintana Roo, which is orange, that is, high risk, but has a triangle that points down in yellow. This speaks of a moderate decline in epidemic risk conditions.

Likewise, he commented on the case of Puebla, which is at risk red, that is, at maximum epidemic risk, but has an orange square.

“This means a stable situation in its epidemic. That can be seen in two ways, it is positive that it is stable because it means that it is not increasing, but it can also be seen in a sense of alert, it is not decreasing like Quintana Roo, Tabasco or Mexico City, “he said.

Regarding the capacity in various spaces, López-Gatell noted:

-Hotels: in red, 25%; in orange, 50%

-Restaurant and cafes: in red, home delivery; in orange, 50%

-Hairdressers, aesthetics, and barber shops: in red, home delivery; in orange, 50% only with appointments)

-Park parks and public spaces: in red, 25%; in orange, 50%

-Markets and supermarkets: in red, 50% and only one person per family; in orange, 75% and only one person per family

-Gyms, swimming pools and sports centers: in red, suspended; and in orange, 50% only with appointments

-Cines, theaters and cultural events of 500 locations: in red, suspended; in orange, 25%

-Commercial centers: in red, suspended; in orange, 25%

-Religious centers: in red, suspended; in orange, 25%

-Mass events: in red and orange, suspended

-Night centers: in red and orange, suspended

-Professional sports: in red and orange, games behind closed doors and without public