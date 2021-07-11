Third wave of covid stalks vacationers; tourist areas put restrictions

MEXICO CITY.

TOnte the rebound of the pandemic in Mexico, some tourist destinations have begun to implement restrictions at the beginning of the holiday period, in order to mitigate the contagion of covid-19.

In Yucatán, the Puerto Progreso boardwalk will close every summer weekend. The bars, hotels and cinemas in Acapulco will lower their capacity starting tomorrow. In Tamaulipas the bars will close completely.

Despite the third wave of covid, families arrive on the beaches of the port of Veracruz, which is in red according to the regional traffic light. Of the almost 19 thousand infections that Cancun adds, 25% corresponds to June and so far in July.

Mexico reached the summer holidays this year with 39% more infections compared to 2020.

While yesterday travelers saturated the AICM, the beaches of La Paz are closed. Photos: Eduardo Jiménez and Special

RISE OF COVID CLOUD VACATION

Faced with the rebound in covid-19 infections in Mexico, the main tourist centers such as beaches, magical towns and colonial sites, among others, have begun to implement restrictions at the beginning of the summer holidays.

Acapulco, one of the most popular destinations, saw an increase in cases in early June, with a thousand new ones since then. As of Monday, the capacity in bars, hotels, restaurants and cinemas in that port will drop from 80% to 50%, in an attempt to prevent more infections. Although the state of Veracruz is showing a yellow traffic light in the federal indicator, in the regional one the port and Xalapa are in red due to an increase in cases. Even so, entire families flock to the beaches of the city of Veracruz.

This year, Mexico reached the summer holidays with 39% more infections compared to last year.

According to figures from the Ssa, while from February 27, 2020, when the first case of coronavirus was registered, to July 6, end of the 2019-2020 school year, 320,175 infections were confirmed, an average of 2,000 463 a day. Meanwhile, from February 27, 2021 to July 9, there were 444 thousand 580 cases, three thousand 368 daily on average.

CANCÚN, FOCUS OF CONTAGIO

The municipality of Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo, adds 18,844 confirmed cases, of which 4,721, 25% of the total, correspond to last June and so far this month.

It was in Cancun where at least 37 Puebla students out of 500 who made a trip to celebrate the end of courses were infected.

Puerto Vallarta, where the main beaches of Jalisco are, has 4,617 infections, of which 39% were reported this year; its peak for one day occurred only on July 6, with 52 cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Mexico, Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, has reported 17 thousand 818 infections, of which 47%, that is, seven thousand 717 cases, were registered in that destination as of May 10.

The federal Ministry of Tourism calculates that, in an optimistic scenario, this summer the hotel occupancy nationwide could reach 61.5%; 23 million 593 thousand tourists would arrive and the spill would reach 56 thousand 675 million pesos. In a pessimistic outlook, the occupancy would be 48.7%; there would be 18 million 682 thousand tourists in lodging centers and a spill of 44 thousand 298 million pesos.

RESTRICTING BARS IN ACAPULCO

As of tomorrow, the capacity of bars, hotels and cinemas will drop to 50%, determined the health authorities of Acapulco, informed the Secretary of Health of the state, Carlos de la Peña Pintos.

According to statistics from the State Health Secretariat, in the last 24 hours 246 new infections are reported, the report on Thursday was 234 new infections. As of Friday there were 1011 people infected in Guerrero, 600 in Acapulco, Chilpancingo 160, Tecoanapa 56, Zihuatanejo 33 and Tierra Colorada 32. There are also 114 people hospitalized in a single day.

The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román Ocampo, pointed out that this third wave of covid-19 infections is worrisome and if society does not cooperate, the infections will continue, so she called on tourism service providers and citizens to redouble the health measures to stop infections.

MALECÓN AND BARS CLOSE IN YUCATÁN

Meanwhile, the Yucatan government ordered the closure of the Puerto Progreso boardwalk from the start of the vacation.

The closure includes the entire international and traditional boardwalk during all holiday weekends; It is intended to avoid the agglomeration of tourists and the spread of infections.

The measure was announced on July 1 because more than 200 new infections and about 300 hospitalized people are registered daily.

In the restrictions it was also mentioned that the restaurants located in the area of ​​the boardwalks may continue to work during the allowed hours, but with a capacity restricted to 50%

The restaurants will be open, with a capacity of 50% with their healthy distance, hygiene protocol and the beach completely closed. You have to see what we do these two days so as not to be left without doing anything and see where to get money from, ”expressed Carlos Can, the port’s palapero.

Meanwhile, “car use and mobility in the city and metropolitan area of ​​Oaxaca is recovering rapidly, in line with the summer vacation period, which is developing.

tending the imminent new escalation of contagions by covid-19 ”, commented Marcos Fredy Hernández López, director of Public Safety, Roads and Citizen Protection of the Oaxacan capital.

-With information from Rolando Aguilar, Flor Castillo, Alfredo Peña, Patricia Briseño and Alma Gudiño.

CONTROLLED ACCESS IS KEPT ON BEACHES

Even though the main tourist cities of Tamaulipas are in the first phase due to the high rate of coronavirus infections, the capacity of walkers for these vacations was not reduced and will continue to be strictly controlled through the CompraTam application.

In this App, tourists who wish to go to a beach in the state must register to obtain an access page and on the day they choose to go they must abide by all the rules.

In contrast, the bars were completely closed while hotels and accommodation services will be at 60 percent of their service.

Within the holiday period, the Ministry of Tourism plans to receive more than one and a half million tourists who will visit the different places that the state offers.

In a statement released on the Facebook platform, the head of the Ministry of Tourism, Fernando Oliver Rocha announced the implementation of an operation where the participating entities will supervise the activities in the main tourist destinations, the beaches being the busiest places.

In the CompraTam application, it is established that in the case of the southern area in Madero on Miramar beach there will be a capacity of 20 thousand people, in Bagdad beach in Matamoros it will be 15, while Playa del Tesoro in Altamira and La Pesca in Soto the Navy will be 4 thousand people a day.

However, the agreement contrasts with services of up to 60 percent in what are hotels and temporary accommodation services, in addition to the use of the pool by hours and only for guests, while bars in cities that are in phase one must if they are closed and only phase two will have up to 35 percent.

HIGH MOBILITY IN MONTERREY, THE CONTRAST

Meanwhile, despite the capacity and schedule restrictions implemented by the Nuevo León Health Secretariat, mobility in Monterrey and its metropolitan area continues at very high levels.

In a tour carried out this Saturday, a large presence of people was observed in the various shopping centers and squares, as well as in streets and restaurants.

On Friday, the state government announced the reduction in the service hours of shops from 5:00 to 12:00 hours and lowered the capacity from 70% to 50%; However, so far the new provisions seem to have not taken effect, because there is intense mobility this weekend.

-With information from Aracely Garza.

CLOSURES AND EVICTION OF CUSTOMERS IN BARES DE XALAPA

The increase in infections by covid-19, caused that at the state level both Xalapa and Veracruz port were marked with a red epidemiological traffic light.

Given this, the municipal authorities of Xalapa implemented restrictions on bars and entertainment centers that, by not respecting the 30 percent capacity, some were closed.

The operation of the authorities caused the eviction of the clientele, mostly very young people, according to what was reported by the municipal authorities, who specified that these provisions are contained in Decree 054, issued a week ago.

To counteract the action of the authorities, the owners of bars and clubs started a movement called # 12DiasPorXalapa with which they announce a temporary closure until July 18, in order to contribute to the reduction of infections, with the recommendation that young people stay home.

State authorities have stated that economic activity will be weighed, but as long as sanitary provisions are respected.

Regarding the decision of the municipal authorities of Xalapa, Governor Cuitláhuac García said in an interview that he would expect other municipalities to make a similar decision, to avoid crowds in establishments of this type.

And it is that the businessmen who make up the state business chambers have been insistent in the sense of not going to the extreme of ordering the closure of businesses again, since they considered that it would be “catastrophic” since the fall in jobs and the closure of business.

As reported by doctors from the Covid Center Dr. Rafael Lucio, on Friday Xalapa reached the acceleration of its third wave with at least 38 new infections, which they consider to be the worst record in the last five months.

– Lourdes López / Correspondent

Police officers evict tourists gathered on Barceloneta beach, due to the new restrictions imposed by Catalonia. Photo: .

IN OTHER COUNTRIES RESTRICTIONS ALSO APPLY

The spread of variants of the coronavirus, mainly the Delta, yesterday raised uncertainty in several countries that are tourist spots in summer and ordered the reinstatement of restrictions to avoid infections.

For example, the Cuban health authorities announced the imposition of measures for tourists arriving on the island through the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, in Varadero, and through the Jardines del Rey, in Cayo Coco, and that they will come into force starting July 15.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health stressed in a statement that Cubans who arrive at the airports of these enclaves must go through a mandatory isolation of 14 days in the hotel facilities, and subsequently they will not be able to leave the tourist areas.

The island yesterday registered 6,750 new cases of coronavirus, for a total of 5,501,862 positives. In addition, it reported 31 deaths and the total amounts to 1,490 deaths.

Faced with the “exponential” increase in cases, the region of Catalonia, in the northeast of Spain, also reinforced measures.

Discos and other nightlife venues will be closed and a negative antigen or PCR test or vaccination will be required to participate in outdoor events for more than 500 people.

For his part, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte ordered nightclubs and restaurants to close at midnight, after daily infections multiplied by seven in a week, to reach seven thousand new cases on Friday.

Delta caused outbreaks in Asia and Africa and increased the number of cases in Europe and the United States.

Thailand imposed a night curfew, and Sydney, Australia, reinforced the lockdown after a record of infections.

– . and DPA

