A third Sudanese man was arrested on Saturday night as part of an investigation into the knife attack by a refugee of that nationality that caused two deaths in south-eastern France, the anti-terror prosecutor’s office told . on Sunday.

It is “a young Sudanese man who lived in the same center” as the author of the attack, according to the prosecution.

This arrest is in addition to two others of Sudanese nationals: in addition to Abdallah Ahmed-Osman, born in 1987 and a refugee in France since June 2017, there is a second man presented as “one of his acquaintances”, who was detained “in (Abdallah Ahmed-Osman’s) house but did not live with him, “according to a source close to the investigation.

On Saturday morning, Abdallah Ahmed-Osman, armed with a knife, attacked several people in shops in the town of Romans-sur-Isère.

Two people died and five were injured, of whom two were stable in intensive care on Sunday.

Abdallah Ahmed-Osman obtained refugee status on June 29, 2017 and a ten-year residence permit in July of the same year. It is not known to the French or European police or intelligence services.

The National Counter-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into “Murders in Relation to a Terrorist Organization” and “Association of Criminal Terrorist Enemies.”

The first elements of the investigation into Abdallah Ahmed-Osman “have highlighted a deadly path determined to seriously alter public order through intimidation and terror,” according to a source close to the case.

The attacker says “do not remember what happened,” added the source.

In the search of his home, “handwritten documents of religious connotation were found in which the author of the lines complained about having to live in a country of infidels,” according to the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office. “A priori” were written by him.

France has lived under constant terrorist threat since the unprecedented wave of jihadist attacks that began in 2015, which has since left 258 people, including those killed in Saturday’s attack.