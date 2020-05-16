The consortium made up of the companies Construcciones Urales, GAMI Ingeniería e Instalaciones and AZVI, won the tender for the construction of Section 3 of the Maya Train

The National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur) reported that the consortium made up of the companies Construcciones Urales, GAMI Ingeniería e Instalaciones and AZVI, won the tender for the construction of the Section 3 of the Maya Train.

Arturo Ávalos, Finance Director of Fonatur, commented that this consortium It was the one that obtained the highest technical-economic score of the 16 evaluated proposals.

The winning consortium presented its financial offer on April 28 at the Opening and Reception of Proposals for the International Public Tender for Section 3 of the Maya Train, for an amount of 10 thousand 192 million 938 thousand 694.58 pesos.

The Fund explained that Section 3 runs 172 kilometers, approximately, from Calkiní, Campeche, to Izamal, Yucatan.

This section, he said, will join the 80 thousand jobs that will be generated in 2020 by the construction of the Maya Train.

Fonatur pointed out that the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) provided technical advice to promote best practices in contracting processes.

He indicated that in parallel and independently to Fonatur, UNOPS carried out an analysis of the 16 offers received on April 28, according to international standards and expressed its agreement.

Thus, both parties concluded that the consortium consisting of Ural constructions In an association agreement with GAMI Ingeniería e Instalaciones and AZVI represented the best price-quality ratio.

“The proposal presented by this consortium meets the formal and eligibility criteria established in the specification. In qualification criteria, it meets the legal and administrative requirements, has the required capacity, technical and financial experience.

“Regarding technical criteria, this consortium was ranked as the best technical offer in the areas: quality of work, capacity of the bidder, experience and specialty of the bidder, fulfillment of contracts and national content and labor, ”he detailed.

The Fund pointed out that the winner obtained 95.09 points as a sum in both criteria.

In this way and in accordance with the established schedule, the construction work for the Section 3 Calkiní-Izamal They will begin on May 25, with the authorization of the Health Secretary and applying sanitary prevention measures.

He stressed that Fonatur in coordination with UNOPS designed a protocol for special sanitary measures to safeguard the safety and health of all workers on the site.

With information from Notimex