Third stimulus check: survey says more women than men use it to pay everyday bills

As you may recall, as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, single people making less than $ 75,000 a year, heads of household making less than $ 112,500, and married couples filing jointly and earning less than $ 150,000 qualified. to receive a third round of stimulus checks of $ 1,400 per person. Additionally, people earning up to $ 80,000 also received relief payments, albeit less.

The third round of stimulus checks took place on the heels of previous stimulus payments distributed during the presidency of Donald Trump.

The first stimulus was $ 1,200 for adults and $ 500 for dependents 16 years of age or younger.; and the second stimulus check was $ 600 for adults and dependents age 16 and under.

People who were against giving a third round of stimulus checks said that the cost of these stimulus payments was too high and that not everyone who would be eligible to receive it really needed the money.

A group of Republican senators made a counterproposal for sending checks for $ 1,000. and giving people making less than $ 40,000 to individual taxpayers, a stipulation that would have covered 29 million fewer people than Biden’s proposal that ultimately passed.

However, a recent survey by GOBankingRates found that many people actually needed the stimulus money to cover their most basic bills. The survey, of just under 4,000 people, asked, “If you get a stimulus check, how would you use it?”

The results showed that 45% planned to use their third stimulus check to pay bills.. Additionally, 12% planned to spend it on food or other necessities and 9% planned to use it to pay their rent or mortgage.

Among Americans who did not need the check to cover essential expenses, 19% planned to save their stimulus check money, 9% planned to invest it, and 6% planned to spend it on a nonessential purchase.

The survey also found that 53% of women planned to use the third stimulus check to pay bills., while only 38% of men planned the same.

This could be due to the fact that women left the workforce at a higher rate than men amid the pandemic, with 2.6 million women leaving work from the start of the pandemic through January this year.

Paying bills was the most popular response across all age groups from 18 to 65 and older. The age group that most needed the stimulus check to pay bills was between the ages of 55 and 64, and 53% of respondents in this age group said they would pay their expenses with their check.

