Third Stimulus Check, Plus-Up Payments, and Tax Refund: Who the IRS Will Give About 1 Million Payments to This Week



The ninth batch consisted of 960,000 payments with a value of more than $ 1.8 billion.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the United States Department of the Treasury and the Office of the Tax Service reported that they are disbursing about 1 million payments as part of the ninth batch of economic stimulus checks of the American Rescue Plan.

With this release, the total disbursed so far rises to approximately 165 million payments, with a total value of around $ 388,000 million.

This ninth batch began processing on Friday, May 7 and has a official payment date of May 12. The IRS notes that some people received direct payments earlier on their accounts as provisional or pending deposits.

Meet who are destined for the more than 960,000 payments with a value of more than $ 1,800 million dollars.

More than 500,000 payments, worth more than $ 1 billion, were assigned to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue an economic impact payment, but who recently filed a tax return.

Additional ongoing supplemental payments are included for individuals who received payments based on their 2019 tax returns earlier this year, but are eligible for a new or higher payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns. This lot included more than 460,000 of these “plus-up” payments, with a value of more than $ 800 million.

Overall, this ninth batch of payments contains around 500,000 direct deposit payments, with a total value of $ 946 million and the rest in paper payments.

The IRS reported that it will continue to make economic impact payments each week and recommends that taxpayers follow up on them through its Get My Payment page.

Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS did not have information to issue a payment, but who recently filed a tax return, as well as to individuals who qualify for “plus-up” payments.

You may also like:

In the event of a gasoline shortage, consumers use buckets, makeshift containers and even plastic bags to accumulate it.

Undocumented students will receive Covid support resources to pay for food, housing and child care

How much money do you have to have in the United States to be considered “rich”?