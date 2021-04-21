Third stimulus check: IRS alerts recipients of government programs to claim extra payments for dependents



The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) alerted recipients of federal programs such as Social Security who do not file taxes that this year they must submit their tax information to the agency to claim the extra money that corresponds to them for dependents as part of the third stimulus check of $ 1,400.

The IRS issues most payments to this population automatically. However, in some cases the agency lacks information to process the stimulus check as well as the additional credits for dependents.

As part of the process of locating the majority of beneficiaries who receive federal funds from US Government programs, the IRS has established communication with other agencies such as the Social Security Administration (SSA) and Veterans Affairs (VA). .

However, there are data that, in some cases, are beyond the scope of the Internal Revenue Service.

In that sense, the office called on its website IRS.gov, recipients of federal benefits not to miss the opportunity to claim additional credits for dependents under the “American Rescue Plan” approved in Congress in mid- of March.

“For example, some recipients of federal benefits may need to file a 2020 tax return, even if they don’t normally file, to provide information the IRS needs to send payments for a qualifying dependent. Eligible individuals in this group must file a 2020 tax return as soon as possible to be considered for an additional payment for their qualifying dependents, ”reads an entry on the entity’s website on April 14.

The new stimulus law, the first under the Biden Administration, provides for payments of $ 1,400 per eligible individual and the same amount for each dependent regardless of age. As a result of the above, disabled adults and university students may be claimed as dependents on this occasion contrary to the previous two rounds.

Additionally, the IRS ordered other populations that are not required to file taxes to do so before May 17, the deadline for this season, in order to process the payment that corresponds to them.

“Although payments are automatic for most people, the IRS continues to encourage people who normally do not file a tax return and have not received economic impact payments, to file a 2020 tax return to obtain all the benefits to which they are entitled under the law, including tax credits such as the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit, the Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit. Filing a 2020 tax return will also help the IRS determine if someone is eligible for an early payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit, which will begin issuing this summer, ”the IRS said in the statement.

In fact, much of the payments the IRS has been sending in recent days are from people who first filed their taxes with the IRS.

As part of the changes to the law on eligibility levels in the Senate, the gradual reduction of the payment to zero begins earlier than in previous rounds of distribution.

“Payments will begin to decline for people who earn $ 75,000 or more in adjusted gross income ($ 150,000 for married filing jointly). Reduced payments end at $ 80,000 for individuals ($ 160,000 for married filing jointly); people with adjusted gross income above these levels are not eligible to receive a payment ”, detailed the agency.

