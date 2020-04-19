1,250 boxes with 250,000 protective masks for health personnel arrived this Saturday night in Mexico City, in the third shipment of medical supplies that the federal government is buying from China to face the pandemic of COVID-19 which has left 650 people dead at the moment.

The aircraft with the material arrived after 20:20 hours at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), from the Chinese port of Shanghai, with which an airlift was established for the transfer of various material, between N95 masks , mouthguards and face shields that Mexico has been acquiring in recent weeks to equip medical and nursing professionals in the health sector, who are on the front lines of the battle against the new coronavirus.

Load it was received by the general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, together with Army personnel.

