May 15, 2020 | 3:07 pm

The consortium made up of the companies Construcciones Urales, Gami Ingeniería and Azvi was the winner of the tender for the third section of the Maya Train, with an economic proposal of 10,192.9 million pesos, after disqualifying nine of the 16 consortiums for inconsistencies in the documentation, thus as for lack of technical capacity.

The group made up of the companies Construcciones Urales, Gami Ingeniería and Azvi was the winner after obtaining 95.09 out of 100 points, which will be in charge of the construction works for the 172-kilometer stretch from Calkiní Campeche to Izamal in Yucatán.

The consortium will receive an advance of 20% of the amount of the contract, that is to say, 724.7 million pesos to start the works from May 25, which is when it is planned to advance construction.

It is the third time that the group participates in the tenders, in the first section Construcciones Urales did it alone with a proposal of 19,124 million pesos, however it was discarded.

In the second section, the GAMI Engineering and Installations and AZVI consortium were incorporated with a proposal of 19,618 million pesos, although it was also discarded in the first filter of the failure.

GAMI is part of Grupo Indi, which built the second floor of the peripheral during Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s management in front of Mexico City.

Also noteworthy is the Inner Circuit in the CDMX, lines 1 and 2 of the mexibus in the State of Mexico, the Insurgentes-Mixcoac underground road distributor built during the management of Miguel Ángel Mancera, among other commercial projects.

GAMI is one of the three that has obtained the most contracts with the government in recent years, in a review made by THE CEO in the contracts registered with Compranet, it was found that from 2014 to 2020 it obtained 1,252.4 million pesos in contracts with agencies such as the Secretariat of Communications and Transportation, the Port Administration of Lázaro Cárdenas, and Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México.

The search also identified a contract with Construcciones Urales with the SCT for the construction of Nayarit dirt roads, for 240.7 million pesos in 2014.