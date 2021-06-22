Third Season Winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina

. Greydis Gil was the winner of the third season of Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2009

In 2009, the third season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, the Univisión reality show, was held, which at that time was all the rage, being one of the most contested competitions, with supremely moving life stories among the participants.

The show aired between March 1 and May 17, when the final coronation evening took place, where the Cuban Greydis Gil was chosen as the winner. The young woman won with the support of 22.3% of the viewers’ votes.

From the beginning of the season, the Cuban stood out giving her best every week, and the final came together with the Mexican Marycarmen López, another of the great options, who eventually finished in second place and the Ecuadorian Catalina López, who was third.

NUESTRA BELLAZA LATINA 2009 GREIDYS la grand finale coronasion de greidis THE WINNER

After her triumph as Nuestra Belleza Latina, Greydis began her career in the media, being a reporter for Univision, and later wanted to break into the world of acting.

GREIDYS GIL NBL 2009

The winner of the third season of Nuestra Belleza Latina studied with Oscar-nominated actress Adriana Barraza at her prestigious acting school in Miami, where she stood out for her gifts and discipline.

Greidys Gil – Nuestra Belleza Latina

Later Greydis moved to New York City, where she worked as a correspondent for Univision programs, and is currently dedicated to her role as an influencer on social media and the beautiful family she formed, along with her husband and two children: Grace and Lucas.

In addition to her beauty and grace, something with which Greydis Gil conquered the jury and the public that supported her from start to finish, was her poised personality.

Being one of the oldest contestants in the contest and one of the oldest to win that competition, at 28 years of age, the Cuban always tried to mediate between the normal problems that used to arise among the contestants, and unlike other controversial participants, she always maintained her place.

Greidys Gil still has the pass that gave her her place in the competition in 2009 | NBL El Reencuentro

The group of six contestants who made it to the final gala was also made up of the Mexican Mónica De León, the Dominican Janice Bencosme and the Mexican Berenice Guzmán, who finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

The semifinalists who competed night after night for the crown were also integrated by Monica Pastrana, Jennifer Andrade, who later was Miss Honduras in Miss Universe, Chastelyn Rodríguez, Susie De Los Santos, Anna Valencia, and Vanessa Lotero.

The top 20 contestants also included Eloisa Alves, Lissette Rodríguez, Elizabeth Robaina, María Elena Anaya, Stephanie Figueroa, Francheska Mattei and Michelle Justiniano.

In this edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Osmel Sousa continued to be the president of the jury table, along with Lupita Jones, but the soap opera heartthrob Julián Gil was replaced by fellow actor Jorge Aravena.