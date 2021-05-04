Third rocket attack in 72 hours against US troops in Iraq

May 4, 2021

0

Two rockets were fired Tuesday at an air base that houses Americans in Iraq without causing casualties, the Iraqi army said.

This was the third such attack in three days and coincided with the arrival of a delegation from the United States in Baghdad.

The two projectiles hit an unoccupied area of ​​the Ain al Asad air base “without causing damage or casualties,” the army said.

On Sunday and Monday, other rocket salvoes were fired at bases hosting Americans at the Baghdad airport and north of the capital.

These attacks have yet to be claimed, but Washington regularly accuses pro-Iran Iraqi armed groups of targeting its troops and diplomats.

Some 30 attacks, using bombs or rockets, have targeted Iraqi or coalition logistical convoys, bases hosting US troops or local US diplomats, since President Joe Biden’s assumption of power in late January.

As a result of these, two foreign subcontractors, one Iraqi and eight Iraqi civilians have died.

0