third position for Carlos Sainz

June 4, 2021 (5:55 PM CET)

Carlos Sainz was third in the first free practice session (FP1) and returned to occupy the same place in the second, FP2. In the morning his best time was 1’43 ”521, 3 tenths behind the driver who set the best time, Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

In the afternoon in FP2, Carlos Sainz was third again after a time of 1’42 ”243, placing only 1 tenth behind the best classified, Checo Pérez (Red Bull).

“We are faster than we had anticipated, but I can still get about two tenths on my good laps, “said Sainz after Friday’s two free practice sessions at the Baku circuit. “It has been a relatively positive day for us because we were quite fast and comfortable with the car. Maybe not as fast as the times can suppose, there have been a couple of slips, a couple of situations that perhaps have helped our competitiveness to be a little better than we expected. It was also a bit of a surprise to see us up there, it’s a good sign for the team, and I think that if we can improve the car a little bit for tomorrow, we can get a bit more into the fight. “