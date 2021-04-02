Third opponent in a week: Poliana Botelho now faces Luana Carolina at UFC Las Vegas 25

The UFC has found a third opponent to Poliana Botelho for what will be the participation of the Brazilian in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 25.

The one born in Minas Gerais, originally programmed to face Ji Yeon Kim and then to Mayra Bueno Silva, will measure forces with his compatriot Luana carolina in the event.

The information was reported by Combate.

Botelho enters the event 1-2 in his last three promotional appearances. Since her return to the Flyweights the representative of Nova União has won one and lost another, which was a unanimous decision loss to the Canadian Gillian robertson.

Carolina, emerged in the first season of the Brazilian edition of the Contender Series, suffered his first defeat in almost six years when he lost a unanimous decision to his compatriot Ariane lipski.

The fighter had debuted with a victory on the judges’ scorecards before Priscila Cachoeira that took place in the UFC 237.