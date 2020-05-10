What you should know

73 children in New York State have been diagnosed with a newly identified disease associated with COVID-19, which some doctors refer to as “Pediatric Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome.” Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that three children died in New York from The condition: Doctors say that in some cases, it takes children up to 6 weeks after exposure to the virus to develop symptoms of the disease.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the death of a third child in the state from a COVID-19-related inflammatory syndrome.

Her statement comes one day after authorities say New York now has 73 cases of children presenting with a new pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome likely related to COVID-19, and at least one child has died from the condition and a second death is low. investigation.

It is a complication of the coronavirus that the state had not even recognized a week ago, this new condition is now being seen across the country and is affecting both newborns and teens.

Cuomo did not give information on where the other two children died or their age. He said the children have tested positive for COVID-19 or the antibodies, but did not show common symptoms of the virus when they were hospitalized.

“It is the last thing we need right now, with all that is going on and with all the anxiety that we have, now that parents have to worry about whether or not their little one was infected,” Cuomo said at his regular press conference.

At a Westchester County press conference on Friday, doctors said some children do not have symptoms until 4 to 6 weeks after exposure to the virus. County officials said a 7-year-old boy died there last week from this new condition, and Governor Cuomo said a 5-year-old boy in New York City died Thursday.

“This is every parent’s nightmare, right?” Cuomo said, adding that the state is investigating additional child deaths.

Later the same day, Westchester officials clarified that the reports may be too preliminary to determine whether the 7-year-old boy died of complications from COVID-19 or other underlying medical problems.

Jack McMorrow is a 14-year-old boy who had to be hospitalized due to a still mysterious illness. She is now back home, but was in the hospital for 10 days after having a fever and a rash.



“It went to my palms and started spreading to my wrists,” said McMorrow. “It was painful, scary and I just pray that it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

The state issued a notice about the syndrome and its possible association with COVID-19 in children on Wednesday afternoon. It has been sent to all local health care institutions, clinical laboratories, and health departments in the state to inform providers of the condition, as well as to provide testing and reporting guidance. Any suspected case of pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in people under the age of 21 should be reported to the State Department of Health.

According to the notice, “Although most children who have COVID-19 experience only mild symptoms, in the UK, a possible link between pediatric COVID-19 and severe inflammatory disease has also been reported. The inflammatory syndrome has characteristics that overlap with Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome and can occur days or weeks after acute COVID-19 disease. It can include persistent fever, abdominal symptoms, rash, and even cardiovascular symptoms requiring intensive care. Early recognition by part of pediatricians and referral to a specialist that includes critical care is essential. ”



Now new cases are also popping up in New Jersey, with doctors telling our sister network NBC New York that they’re seeing a significant jump in cases with some similarities to the disease.

New York City issued its own health alert earlier this week after identifying more than a dozen children in city hospitals who have the rare disease. At least one expert believes that more children will surely be affected.

The syndrome has been seen in 15 children hospitalized from April 17 to May 1 in the city, according to Demetre Daskalakis, Assistant Commissioner for Disease Control at the New York City Department of Health. Although the full spectrum of the disease is not yet known, Daskalakis said, features of Kawasaki disease and toxic shock have been observed in patients ages 2 to 15.

“We have seen more than 15 … We see them every day that require admission to the [unidad de cuidados intensivos] every day, “said Dr. Steven Kernie, professor of pediatrics at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and chief of Critical Care Medicine at Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, which is part of the Presbyterian Hospital of New York – Kernie said they see one or two children every day with similar symptoms.

“What we are seeing are children who have had a high fever (more than 102 or 103) for three or four days,” added Kernie. “They tend to have a rash on any part of the body, including the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet. They may have abdominal discomfort. Their eyes may be very red. They look sick.”

He believes this is not a primary infection, but the child’s immune response to exposures that occurred two to three weeks earlier.

Dr. Jennifer Owensby heads the intensive care unit at Bristol-Meyers Squibb Children’s Hospital in New Brunswick, and says that her unit has treated five children for the disease in the past three to four weeks, where a child with Kawaski syndrome admitted every three to four years. All five children showed signs of heart failure, and all five tested positive for COVID-19 or virus antibodies.

“They were all healthy children who became seriously ill,” Owensby said. However, he did notice that everyone was improving.

“As terrifying as this disease is, children are recovering and it is important to know,” he said.

How to identify symptoms early

What are the symptoms of Pediatric Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome? The New York Health Department said the 15 children had a fever and more than half reported having a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea. Although it has been considered a direct symptom of COVID-19, less than half of pediatric patients in the city showed difficulty breathing.

Any child showing symptoms related to Kawasaki disease or Toxic Shock Syndrome should be seen by a doctor as soon as possible, as the Health Department said early recognition and referral by a pediatrician to a specialist are essential, including admission to critical care units if necessary. Starting treatment quickly can help prevent damage to terminal organs and other long-term problems, Daskalakis said in the city’s medical alert.

Dr. Newburger suggests that any parent who finds their child with a high fever and “seems unwell” should call their pediatrician and seek medical attention.

Mount Sinai Hospital previously confirmed to our sister network NBC New York that they are seeing the unusual new COVID-19-related illness in several pediatric patients, up from just two on April 28. The hospital’s chief pediatric critical care officer issued a warning to parents to watch for certain symptoms.

In a statement, Dr. George Ofori, Director of Pediatric Critical Care at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital, said: “Some of the cases we are currently treating came to our attention presenting with symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and a low-grade fever. Others first presented with a rash, pink eye and / or chapped lips. “

Dr. Ofori said that some patients have developed heart problems and low blood pressure that caused a concussion. He explained that some had been diagnosed with COVID-19 2-3 ​​weeks before these symptoms developed.

“It is not known whether the underlying condition is COVID-19 or the body’s response to COVID-19 right now. While it is too early to say definitively what is causing this, we believe it is important to alert the public to what we are seeing “, said.

A different source told NBC New York that some of these children had no prior underlying health conditions.

The Mount Sinai statement came two days after Dr. Ofori’s counterpart at Cohen Children’s Hospital on Long Island told the I-Team in an interview that they saw a dozen critically ill pediatric patients in recent weeks with similar inflammatory symptoms.

“We now have at least 12 patients in our hospital who present in a similar way, which we believe is related to an infection. [COVID-19]”said Dr. James Schneider, Director of Pediatric Critical Care at Cohen Children’s Hospital in Nassau.” It is something that we are beginning to see across the country. “

