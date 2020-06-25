It was officially presented at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

The Hyundai i10 2020 is the third generation of the urban model of the South Korean firm. It was officially presented at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with a renewed design, a strong commitment to technology and a mechanical range consisting of three gasoline units. Its starting price, discounts apart, is 14,250 euros.

The origin of Hyundai i10 It dates back to 2008, when it was born to replace the Atos as the manufacturer’s most affordable vehicle. In 2013 the second generation was presented, which received a restyling at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. In 2019 the third was born, with a significant technological load and a much more mature image. Among its rivals are models such as the Toyota Aygo or the Kia Picanto.

HYUNDAI i10 2020: OUTDOOR

He Hyundai i10 2020 It has five doors and is 3.67 meters long, 1.68 meters wide and 1.48 meters high. The battle remains at 2.43 meters. It is five centimeters longer and two centimeters wider than the previous generation.

Concentrate your most significant changes in the front section, where a new grille appears accompanied by circular fog lamps in the corners that have received a revised design. It also changes the aesthetics of the front optics and air inlets have been introduced on the sides.

The aesthetics of the model also change with the reduction in the ceiling height by two centimeters and the greater width of the bodywork. Premieres 16 inch alloy wheels, which receive a design as new as the rest of the car. There are also 14 and 15 inches,

Those interested can choose between ten different base colors: Dragon Red, Brass, Aqua Turquoise, Phantom Black, Polar White, Star Dust, Sleek Silver, Champion Blue, Tomato Red and State Blue. The roof, meanwhile, can be customized in black or red. Altogether Hyundai announces 22 different possible color combinations.

HYUNDAI i10 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Hyundai i10 2020 It incorporates materials, connectivity and security systems that can be found more properly in models of a segment superior to that of this small urban. It is approved for five passengers except for the less powerful version, which can transport only four people for approval and emission reasons.

The instrument panel includes the rev counter –which integrates the water temperature inside– and the speed counter –which in turn integrates the fuel needle–.

The odometer is integrated into a small central display that also shows the remaining kilometers of fuel, the gear the vehicle is driving and the outside temperature. For his part, the multifunction steering wheel Allows you to control the vehicle’s multimedia system without taking your hands off the driving.

The center console is chaired by an eight-inch screen available as standard from the second finish, with the ability to view the Gps and, optionally, have a rear view camera to assist during parking.

The gear lever is integrated into a module adjacent to the dashboard, which contributes to leaving more free space between the two front seats despite the small dimensions of the model. The boot, meanwhile, has a capacity of 252 liters, in addition to allowing the floor to be placed at two heights to adapt to the needs of the moment. The load threshold allowed by the tailgate is 2.9 centimeters lower than in the previous generation. The rear seats can be folded to expand the load capacity.

HYUNDAI I10 2020: EQUIPMENT

The ment eight-inch center touchscreen which Hyundai defines as the largest in its segment. Includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As an option, wireless phone charging can be incorporated. Also as an extra you can mount the rear view camera.

Connected car service Hyundai Blue Link Allows you to locate the car through an application, consult live fuel prices or send navigation data directly to the vehicle.

Regarding security, the Hyundai i10 2020 It includes the automatic emergency braking system that uses a multifunction camera to detect other cars and also pedestrians in front of the vehicle. The vehicle is also capable of automatically toggling between low and high beams if other vehicles are detected. In the same way, and as standard, it includes the lane keeping system, warning the driver in case of loss of attention and a speed limiting warning.

Hyundai has divided the i10 range into four different finishes. The lightest is Essence, followed by Klass, Techno and Style.

HYUNDAI i10 2020: MECHANICAL

He Hyundai i10 2020 It is available with two engine options, in both cases with gasoline thrusters.

The most basic option is a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine that delivers 67 horsepower and 96 Newton meters of torque. The second one cubes 1.2 liters and with its four cylinders it produces 84 horsepower and 118 Newton meter of torque. A 1.0-liter T-GDI engine with 100 horsepower is also available, but only associated with the Hyundai i10 N Line, which is discussed later in this article.

On both occasions, the Hyundai i10 It is available with a five-speed manual or automatic transmission. The automatic transmission is really a manual piloted one.

The so-called Eco Pack can be installed as an option, which adjusts the gear ratio and improves driving efficiency. If the 1.0-liter engine emits 103 grams of CO2 / kilometer, with the Eco Pack it’s 98. In the case of the 1.2-liter engine, it goes from 116 grams to 112 per kilometer.

HYUNDAI I10 2020: DRIVING PRINTS

When you are going to try a urban carAs is the case, it expects a certain decrease in quality compared to other models of the brand in question – prices should not be shot – and certain space constraints. But no, the Hyundai i10 2020 he does not sin neither of one thing nor of the other. Regarding the first, the Korean firm has done a great job, and not only in terms of materials and details, but also from a technological point of view. The driving aids it presents or the eight-inch screen of its multimedia system are more typical of higher segments. And regarding the second, three quarters of the same. It is true that a server is not especially high –1.74 specifically–, but the space available in both the front and rear areas is surprising. Also, from the driver’s seat it gave me the feeling that the driving position is somewhat higher than that of some of its rivals even when placing the seat in its lowest position.

That said, it is time to get going, specifically with a unit equipped with the 1.2-liter atmospheric engine 84 horses and manual change. We have not been many kilometers that we have traveled, but enough to speak of balance. That is the word that best defines the i10, specially equipped with this engine. Its performance is fairly linear, and it offers enough force throughout the rev range to be used easily in the city and, also, to think about making a weekend getaway. Perhaps the 67-horsepower engine will stay somewhat fair. Maybe. Of course, with neither one nor the other we will get rid of playing with the change, since having five speeds presents some somewhat long routes. In any case, the touch of the lever is smooth and precise. I make a point before continuing, and it is to comment on the automatic change that is offered as an option. Or piloted manual, rather. I was able to drive it for a few kilometers back to the brand headquarters and it produced mixed feelings. Its operation is slow, which means that its reactions are not what we initially expected. But on the contrary, it ensures that our left leg remains rested in urban traffic, which is the natural habitat of this car.

Precisely within the city is where another of the great virtues of Hyundai i10 2020, its agility. This is accompanied by a very pleasant management feel. And let’s understand this as pure and simple precision. Yes, it has an electrical assistance, but this does not produce unrealistic and not very transmitting sensations as it happens in other cars. In addition, Hyundai has provided its smallest model with a thick steering wheel rim. Personally, it seems to me a more comfortable solution than the opposite.

If we go back to the balance I was talking about at the beginning, it also has to do with suspension. It seems to me that an off-road setting has been chosen. And no, it is not that the i10 can be put on complicated roads, but rather that it is a vehicle that performs well both in and out of town. It offers enough comfort to overcome the dense urban traffic without problems and enough firmness to face curves with decision.

HYUNDAI I10 N LINE: SOMETHING MORE THAN AESTHETICS

He Hyundai i10 N Line It is the sportiest face of the third generation of the model. Aesthetically it differs by the presence of a redesigned front bumper and grille. The N Line badge and a new diffuser are also added. The bodywork can sport up to six different colors, plus two more from the roof. The wheels are exclusive and 16-inch, in addition to accommodating lower profile tires than conventional variants.

The interior of the Hyundai i10 N Line It also has specific elements, such as the steering wheel and gear lever. The seats are also different, while the red accents are numerous.

The key point of Hyundai 10 N Line is that it allows to equip the 1.0 T-GDI engine with 100 horsepower and 172 Newton meter of torque, which is associated with a five-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. In addition, this version of the Asian urban can also equip the 84-horsepower 1.2-liter engine with the same gearbox.

The body of this version of the Hyundai i10 2020 it is 10 millimeters closer to the ground due to a modification in the damping, which is firmer.

HYUNDAI I10 2020: PRICE

The starting price of Hyundai i10 2020 It is 14,250 euros, a figure that corresponds to the Essence finish. The second level, the Klass, starts at 15,670 euros, while the Tecno starts at 17,745. The Style variant, the most expensive in the absence of knowing the price of the i10 N Line –version that is already in production–, starts from 20,245 euros. None of these figures has any discount applied.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/25/2020 The Hyundai i10 N Line goes into production. 02/06/2020 We attended the national presentation of the Hyundai i10 in Madrid. 01/13/2020 Production of the Hyundai i10 2020 begins in Turkey. 09/13/2019 More details and date of commercialization of the N Line version. 09/10/2019 Presentation at the Frankfurt Motor Show and arrival of the N Line version.

