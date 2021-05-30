third generation cheap SUV

Dacia has already started with the technical development of the new generation of the Duster, one of the kings of cheap SUVs in Europe. It will arrive in 2024 and so it could be.

The new Dacia Duster 2024 takes shape

Throughout this year, the Romanian brand Dacia belonging to the Renault-Nissan Group plans to present an update of one of its most commercially successful models, the Duster. In this other article you have the last minute information of this restyling -Dacia Duster 2021, new data of the SUV that will be sold in September-. However the protagonist of this article is the new generation of the model (currently the second generation is being marketed), initially planned for its commercial premiere in 2024.

According to the leak of some images of the patents of the new Dacia models, everything indicates that the Future production version in 2025 of the 7-seater SUV based on the Bigster Concept prototype and the third new generation of the Duster from 2024 will share many aesthetic and technical elements.

Dacia Bigster Concept

Within the engineering and new projects department of the Romanian firm, the Duster 2024 carries the internal code P1310 and the Bigster-derived vehicle the code R1310. Both models will be developed under the same common technical platform CMF-B modular and extensible to various sizes, the same architecture on which the Sandero 2021.

From the point of view of your design And as we have mentioned before, both models will present various similarities and on the outside the two will reinforce a robust style and very “manly” with great strength and personality. Seen in profile, both vehicles will present several differences, with a much shorter rear overhang on the Duster 2024 than on the Bigster 2025. The front area with an identical-looking grille and with the new logo of the brand clearly visible and the interior configuration of the dashboard and controls could have small differences, although everything indicates that the style will be practically the same.

Dacia Duster 2024: definitive end of diesel

In the update to be released in September, Dacia will in all likelihood continue to offer updated versions of its 1.5 Blue dCi diesel block in the Duster. However, in the third new generation planned for 2024 diesel engines will be permanently abandoned.

The interior of the Dacia Sandero Stepway 2021, will be like this in the new Duster

Under the hood, the Duster III will house the new 1.2 TCe three-cylinder gasoline engine (code HR12), which will be released by the Renault Kadjar II in 2022. The basic version of the Duster will develop 130 CV and will be associated with a 48V light hybridization system. To replace the 1.5 Blue dCi diesel block, Dacia will equip its SUV model with a Non-rechargeable hybrid version with Renault 1.6 E-Tech technology, a variant already released in the fifth generation of the Renault Clio.

Finally and still not definitively confirmed, there are various sources that indicate that the third installment of this best-selling SUV could welcome an efficient and interesting Renault-Nissan 1.2 E-Tech plug-in or plug-in hybrid version. In fact, the CEO of the brand himself (who is also CEO of Lada) stated that in the not too distant future “Dacia’s heaviest cars will also have a plug-in hybrid system”, so the Duster III would be in very good shape. position to incorporate such technology.

As you see, the king of cheap suvs It seems that it will “put the batteries” … and will welcome new “electrified” variants.