What happens? Something very strange happened in the General Hospital yesterday: while there were those who said that a patient had been taken out of the hospital because he did not have to pay for the treatment, other voices said that the patient had left alone. The serious thing was that the patient was suspected of coronavirus, and despite that, he left the hospital, either voluntarily or not, and had contact with other people. In these cases it is when the question is asked about what protocols are being used in hospitals to prevent suspicious patients from infecting others. How is it possible that this man, helped by another, leaves the hospital in a wheelchair when he is suspected of coronavirus? Something here is not right, and the Health Secretary must conduct an investigation. This occurs only a few days after the death of a man who was not wanted to provide care in two hospitals.

Who is the leader? It is already well known that, in politics, nothing is a coincidence, and any action has its message. Thus, the decision of the restaurateurs (at least the majority) to obey the order of the state governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel to keep their premises closed during May 10, above the permissiveness announced by the mayor Luis, has very relevant meaning. Guillermo Benítez Torres to open and work at 40 percent of their capacity. The decision of the members of the sector can go beyond adding preventive actions to avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases in Mazatlán. There are those who see the full recognition of the governor not only as an authority, but as the leader of a development project that has as a priority the promotion of Mazatlán’s tourist activity. There is also a need for credits that the private sector has proposed as an economic rescue strategy and that the governor could lead as principal manager. The conditions are clear, and the warning unnecessary, because, as they say: “Whoever moves, does not appear in the photo.” These could be the underlying reasons and the main interest for which the restaurateurs preferred to abide by what was decided by the Ordaz Coppel government.

Foolishness. With the wrong calculation, the undersecretary of Sedeso, Marco Antonio Osuna Moreno, was more bad than good in the indigenous sector of Ahome. It is true that the indigenous people demanded support, but the way in which Osuna Moreno channeled the pantries provoked irritation from a sector of traditional leaders. They say that Juan Francisco Lagarda, linked to the Green Ecologist Party, took the dissident leaders in the indigenous sector, Bernardino Valenzuela and his son Mario, to help in this contingency due to the coronavirus commissioned by Osuna Moreno. However, the traditional government officials, led by Librado Bacasegua, are very angry because they did not give them a single pantry. The Undersecretary of Planning wanted to ingratiate himself with the indigenous dissidents, but now he has against the pro-government leaders, who have already chanted that he forget that they are going to support him in his project for the mayor of Ahome.

Awareness. When furniture or equipment is stolen, or any damage is caused in an educational establishment, it is an attack on society in general. This is because, in many cases, lovers of the foreign, in search of some pesos obtained in the easiest way, steal things from the schools. Now that the classrooms spend a lot of time alone, the climate for committing these crimes is very favorable; however, the authorities call for awareness and to think that doing this damages many citizens in training. In addition, taking into account everything that it costs in terms of efforts to obtain some improvement for the schools, the damage is even more significant.

In the virtual. Even though the financial stability that the Mocorito delegation of the Mexican Red Cross manages remains stable, the services and attention in Emergencies continue to generate a wear and tear, and to this sum it is established that the business collection and bottling was not formally carried out . That is why Rosalva López Quiñónez, president of the Board of Trustees, said that a measure was established where businessmen are invited to join with financial support digitally, and they made the delivery of the virtual account number so that whoever wants to do the donation, do it. He recognized that the effort that Mayor Guillermo Galindo Castro has made has been very good, because it has brought them forward from the needs that have arisen.