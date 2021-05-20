Third dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine would be needed in a year: Fauci

While millions of people in the United States have not had the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna, the Dr. Anthony Fauci pointed out that a third dose of the drug as a booster would be necessary a year after completing the vaccination.

The booster shot would be required within eight to 12 months of receiving the second injection. two-dose vaccines, explained Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

“We know that the durability of the efficacy vaccine lasts at least six months, and probably longer, but I think we will almost certainly need a booster sometime in a year or so after receiving the primary (vaccine), ”said Fauci, leader of the White House team fighting the COVID pandemic.

In an interview with Axios, Dr. Bourla noted that a booster may be needed eight to 12 months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna because immunity against the new coronavirus is gradually lost. Considering that the first doses of the vaccine were administered in December in the US, a second round of vaccination would probably begin in September.

Pfizer continues to conduct research on a booster vaccine, the results of which could be available in a month or two, according to Bourla. Moderna also reported that it is working on a booster injection to attack variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. such as those discovered in Brazil and South Africa. No information is available about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly one 48 percent of the population of this country has received at least one dose of the vaccines, which represents more than 159 million people over 12 years of age. Meanwhile, 38 percent, almost 125.5 million people, have been fully vaccinated.

The same CDC noted that, although in general people with the full vaccination schedule can stop wearing a mask outdoors, there are other cases where people should continue to wear masks even when fully vaccinated.

The health authorities have also called for vaccinations as soon as possible, including adolescents and young people, in order to slow the spread of the virus and prevent the emergence of new mutations.