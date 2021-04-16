Third dose of Pfizer? It could be necessary, warns the pharmacist

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials are displayed at a vaccination center in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 3, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS / Denis Balibouse / File Photo)

People who have received the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 will “probably” need a third booster dose within 12 months after completing the first vaccination schedule (two doses).

According to the CEO of pharmaceutical company Pfizer, Albert bourla, with this third dose the antibody response could be boosted 10-20 times, these booster doses will be an important tool in fighting the variants of Covid that have been shown to be most contagious.

He said that variants of the coronavirus spread rapidly, so other mutations that could appear will create the need for routine booster vaccines, similar to the campaigns carried out each year against influenza.

So far, it is unknown for how long vaccines protect against Covid-19, due to the haste caused by the pandemic.

Pfizer recently reported that its Covid-19 vaccine was more than 91% effective against the virus and more than 95% effective against severe symptoms of the disease and that this protection was maintained – at least – for six months after have received the first dose.

Likewise, people who receive the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19, whose composition is similar to that of Pfizer, continue to show high levels of antibodies six months after the second dose, according to a study published earlier this month in the scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine.

The Oxford University has started a new clinical study to determine if vaccine doses can be combined and an adequate immune response can be obtained with two doses regardless of the manufacturer. Researchers already have vaccine participation from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax.

Given in two doses, Pfizer’s vaccine, like Moderna’s, uses innovative messenger RNA technology, which has never before been used in real life.

Right now, these two vaccines are the ones that work the best, as the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine shows 95% efficacy against Covid-19 and Moderna 94.1%, according to clinical studies. (With information from the EFE, REUTERS and AFP agencies)

