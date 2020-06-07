“Giovanni did not die, the State killed him“Shouted the people of Guadalajara this Saturday afternoon, who took to the streets again to protest the murder Giovanni López, occurred in custody of the municipal police in Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, and also by protesters arrested and disappeared of the last hours.

The discontents met at the La Minerva roundabout in the Historic Center of Guadalajara at the edge of 3:00 p.m., starting the march towards Vallarta-Juárez Avenue until nearly 400 people gathered, 40 minutes after the appointment.

During this third day of protests, the protesters advanced towards the Government Palace of Jalisco, painting pints, showing banners and raising their voices to demand justice.

The discontents took advantage to claim for the young people who have been arrested and others who are missing after participating in the protests last Thursday and Friday.

The Justice Center for Peace and Development, An organization that defends human rights in the state of Jalisco, has demanded that official information be given about the detainees, since it is unknown how many they are, their location and their legal situation.

According to a new group called Detained By Giovanni, The whereabouts of at least 38 protesters are unknown.

In addition, the Jalisco State Human Rights Commission (CEDHJ) denounced that “Arrests were made out of all protocol.”

File photo. Police officers detain a protester during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni López, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS / Fernando Carranza

The demonstrations of the last two days in Guadalajara against the police abuse They have led to strong altercations between groups that burned patrols and police that dissolved the protests with beatings and arrests.

Despite this, the demonstrations this Saturday have been carried out in an orderly manner, no confrontations with police officers. Only a few pints of property were registered.

At Government Palace, police officers holding hands were outside guarding the property without carrying protection shields, while inside was the riot police.

It should be remembered that the state governor, Enrique Alfaro admitted on Twitter that some agents acted in an “irresponsible and brutal” manner. and that they will be brought to justice “whoever falls.”

“With those actions my instruction not to commit excesses was violated and always act respecting human rights ”, he pointed out.

The protests began on Thursday after the video of the violent arrest of the young Giovanni López by the municipal police of Ixtlahuacán (Jalisco) on May 4 was released, who he died the next day with torture marks and a bullet in the leg.

Governor Alfaro condemned the death of the young man and promised justice, although he accused the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of instigating violent protests and subsequently retracted it.

During his press conference this Friday, the Governor stated that the President is “good people”, but that people in the federal government use violence to retain power.

When this fact was disclosed, family members pointed out that Giovanni López’s arrest was because he was not wearing a mask however, the authorities of Ixtlahuacán pointed out that it was due to his aggressive behavior and being under the influence of some toxic substance.

After being entered into the separations, Giovanni was transferred to a hospital due to the injuries he suffered and his death allegedly occurred on the way.

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation folder for the excessive use of public force and summoned Mayor Eduardo Cervantes Aguilar to appear, to which he did not go. He was asked to take his version of the events related to the death of Giovanni López.

His next appointment is scheduled for June 8, to discuss issues other than Giovanni’s death.

It should be remembered that the mayor was singled out by family members for offering them 200,000 pesos in exchange for not saying anything about what happened, however they chose to denounce and demand justice.

