third consecutive win for Max Verstappen

“The car has been on rails with each set of tires and I have enjoyed it, I did not expect it to be how it went”, commented Max Verstappen when he got out of his car after achieving the third consecutive victory, the fifth in a row for the Red Bull team. What’s more, Verstappen was awarded his first “grand chelem”. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Lando Norris (McLaren) qualified after him. The latter could have been second if he had not been sanctioned with 5 seconds for taking Checo Pérez off the track – he qualified sixth. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) qualified fourth after damaging his flat bottom, and crossed the line just ahead of Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) who was fifth. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) took the last point in play with the tenth position.

With a cloudy sky, the ambient temperature was 20 degrees and 34 on the track, significantly lower than in the two previous days and with a probability of rain of 60%. The only driver who occupied a different grid position than he did in qualifying was Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), sanctioned with 3 places (8th to 11th) for hindering Fernando Alonso in Q2.

As far as tires are concerned, the first five were riding the medium compound, in addition to Russell (8th), the rest up to the ninth, had the mediums. Carlos Sainz, who started 10th but could choose tires when advancing a place after the suspension of Vettel – he was 11th in qualifying -, was hard and Alonso was medium. Verstappen complained about some minor problems on his radio, something that also happened to him in the French GP race.

He started and from behind, when he came out of Turn 3, Esteban Ocon he was caught between Giovinazzi and Tsunoda, and his steering link was broken, forcing him to leave and the safety car had to get out. Meanwhile, the first riders kept their positions, although the two Spaniards lost some positions: Sainz dropped to 13th and Alonso to 15th.

Two laps later the race resumed, Checo Pérez, when he tried to overtake Norris to place second, he went off the track and dropped to tenth place, an action that was investigated by the commissioners. Verstappen was still leading with Norris and Hamilton behind.

Of those in the lead, the first driver to pit was Gasly, he was 5th and dropped to 18th place. Sainz was already 10th, on the hard tire, and had many more laps ahead than the rest before making his regulation pit stop.

Max Verstappen, from the first position, rolled at a great pace, setting fast laps, and thus separating himself from his most immediate rival. On lap 18 he had Norris at a distance of 18 seconds. Behind, Ricciardo overtook Vettel and climbed to sixth place, and Vettel was wearing soft, and was forced to stop in the pits.

On lap 20, Hamilton edged out Norris, it was already second. While, Norris was told that at his stop he had to serve a 5-second sanction for forcing Pérez to go off the track. That meant that fourth-placed Bottas would now have the podium at his fingertips.

Lap 25 came and the first 7 riders – Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, Bottas, Ricciardo, Leclerc and Pérez – were on the same type of tire, the medium, while Sainz was 8th on the hard ones, so he could be more time without entering. Which one was going to stop before? Ricciardo was the first to do it and then Norris, Bottas. A lap later Hamilton entered, while Verstappen was still calm on the track leading the race. On his return to the track, Hamilton was still second, while Bottas edged out Norris, who dropped to fourth. Finally Verstappen entered to make his pit stop on lap 33 and his teammate Pérez did it later, although they took a little longer, with a tire problem, and he took to the track 10th. The first rider who had not yet entered was Leclerc, who was running 5th, just ahead of Sainz.

Half the race passed and Carlos Sainz and Kimi Raikkonen were the last two drivers who had not yet pitted, as they both started on the hard tire. And it was Sainz the last to do it, on the lap… when he was 5th.

On lap 41, Leclerc tried to overtake Pérez when he was fighting for eighth position and both got to touch. An action that happened to be investigated and Perez was given a 5-second penalty, just like they did with Norris before. On lap 48, Sainz finally entered the pits, and from his 5th position, he took to the track 9th after Tsunoda, who he immediately surpassed and placed 8th. Sainz had put some medium tires, when the rest rolled with hard.

Hamilton was in danger of second position, when when climbing some curbs he noticed that his tires were not working well. By radio Bottas asked to surpass him and finally he did. Bottas was already second behind Verstappen and Hamilton third. A lap later (v.53) Hamilton pitted, set up some hard Pirellis and went out on track fourth, behind Norris. Meanwhile, Pérez, was sanctioned with another 5 seconds penalty for obstructing a pilot.

On lap 60 of the race, Verstappen entered the pits for the second time, It was a stop that did not mean losing the lead, since he had Bottas more than 27 seconds away. When he returned to the track, he still had a 7-second lead over the Finn from Mercedes. Fernando Alonso was eleventh, but had Russell less than a second away. Williams wanted to keep his 10th position, as that was the first point for the Williams team. Sainz, eighth, was running behind his teammate Leclerc, and he was also a few tenths behind. Leclerc was in the DRS zone with respect to Ricciardo. With 3 laps to go, Alonso overtook Russell, he already had 1 point in his hands.

Sainz overtook Ricciardo and was sixth, and had Pérez less than 10 seconds away. That meant he could win a position, since Perez had a penalty from that same time. And so it was, Sainz qualified fifth once they imposed the 10 seconds on Pérez, who finished sixth. Verstappen crossed the line first for the third time in a row, followed by Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth ahead of Sainz and Alonso tenth, in points.

CLASSIFICATION (71 laps):

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16B 71v 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes F1 W12 EQ Power + 71 17,973 3 Lando Norris McLaren-Mercedes MCL35M 71 20,019 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 W12 EQ Power + 71 46,452

5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF21 71 57,1446 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16B 71 57.915 7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren-Mercedes MCL35M 71 1’00.395 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF21 71 1’01.195 9 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri-Honda AT02 71 1’01.844

10 Fernando Alonso Alpine-Renault A521 70 1 lap11 George Russell Williams-Mercedes FW43B 70 1 lap 12 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri-Honda AT02 70 1 lap 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin-Mercedes AMR21 70 1 lap 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C41 70 1 lap 15 Nicholas Latifi Williams-Mercedes FW43B 70 1 lap 16 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C41 70 1 lap 17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin-Mercedes AMR21 1 lap 18 Mick Schumacher Haas-Ferrari VF-21 69 2 laps 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas-Ferrari VF-21 69 2 laps 20 Esteban Ocon Alpine-Renault A521 Abandoned

