Third consecutive night of protests over the death of African-American Daunte Wright at the hands of the Police

The protests have happened for the third day in a row to the municipality of Brooklyn Center, a suburb of the city of Minneapolis, to protest the death at the hands of the police of the young African-American Daunte Wright The last Sunday.

Although the concentrations have been peaceful during the afternoon, when the sun has set, the riots outside the Brooklyn Center police station, where security forces have used pepper spray to disperse the crowd, which has responded by throwing water bottles and other projectiles at the officers.

A curfew applies to both Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis and St. Paul, reports CNN. The mayor of this first municipality, Mike elliott, has specified that they are carrying out “an internal process to ensure that we are being responsible for the steps that we must take”, although at the moment they have not accepted the resignation of the agent who shot and killed Wright.

The police officer who killed the young African-American this Sunday in Minneapolis has been identified as Kim Potter and would have mistaken his pistol for the taser, according to the camera carried by the police themselves, who recorded what happened. An investigation has been opened by the Minnesota Office of Criminal Detention.

Potter, with 26 years of experience in the Police, has resigned this Tuesday through a statement in which he wanted to emphasize that he has served as a police officer “the best” he could and that this situation came “the best” for the community, the department and its colleagues, is “resign immediately. “

This Tuesday, in the first televised interview of the young African-American’s parents on ABC, they assured that they “cannot accept” the statement of the Minnesota Police that the fatal shot that killed her son was “accidental.”

He mistakenly used his pistol instead of the taser

Brooklyn Police Center released the police officer’s camera footage Monday, in which the officer is seen approaching the 20-year-old Daunte Wright vehicle and asking him to get out of the car. Agents try to tie up Wright, but he gets away and gets back into his vehicle.

According to the police, the agent who shot Wright mistaken his pistol for the taser. “I would like justice to be done and that (Potter) be held accountable for everything he has taken from us, “Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, has asked.

Wright’s death has sparked protests against racism and police violence, since in that same city last year the African American died George Floyd, drowned during a police arrest.