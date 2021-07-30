Third consecutive final for Casper Ruud

When Casper ruud rejected the irdea of ​​competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was to focus on the summer tournaments on clay. Three weeks later, we can say that it was a well-made decision. ATP 250 Champion Enough, champion in the ATP 250 of Gstaad and, for the moment, finalist in the ATP 250 of Kitzbühel. Ten consecutive victories and the option to link a historic treble tomorrow if he beats Pedro Martínez Portero in the final.

Semifinal results

P Martínez d D Altmaier: 46 63 63

[1] C Ruud d A Rinderknech: 63 76