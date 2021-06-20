“Thinking of winning is very optimistic”

06/19/2021 at 7:43 PM CEST

Frenchman Johann Zarco (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), author of the “pole position” for the MotoGP German Grand Prix, affirms that “thinking about winning is very optimistic”.

“I still have many unknowns for the race, although I have taken important steps from yesterday to this morning, I was first in FP4 but I ended up with a new tire and I hope that tomorrow I will be able to take another step, but starting from pole will give me some advantage to control“explains Zarco.

“It was an adrenaline-fueled ‘pole’ because I was able to get the most out of the tire. Not in the first run, but in the second. Then I tried to push a little more, but I was going too steep in turn five and it closed on me ahead “, recalls the French pilot.

“Luckily, it was only a slip without consequences and although the motorcycle reached the ‘air fence’ and smoke was coming out, I needed time to calm down because my adrenaline was through the roof, but it was very good because for me the Sachsenring is a difficult circuit and the Ducati does not have the best statistics here either, “explained Johann Zarco, who wished” to see if we can surprise.

“Today I am on pole because I had a good reference in front, but for me, it is part of the game, as long as there is no accident and at the moment it is not a dangerous practice, “says Zarco about the situation experienced with some drivers waiting on the track.

“MotoGP is getting tighter and tighter and that’s why it holds surprises and changes, but if you make the slightest mistake you walk away, that’s why I think the potential of the Ducati is also very high at Sachsenring “, said the Frenchman, who achieved the first pole position of a non-Honda motorcycle since he got it in 2010 the Spanish Jorge Lorenzo with Yamaha.