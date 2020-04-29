The surveys do very well for Alberto Fernández: 83% approve of his management and for 71% of the population. It has a good image. The arrival of the coronavirus has been providential for the President. It has placed him at the center of the political scene. Consequently, any human being would have the natural tendency not to change the methodology that led to that success: he responded quickly, anticipated what other presidents ordered late, agreed to receive advice from professionals and technicians in the field, and managed consensus of the majority of political spaces to impose a strong quarantine throughout the country. But the future is changing …

Let us agree that these measures are of a “basic technological level”. It seems that there are still no other more sophisticated solutions to the problem, although in some countries it is combined into different “combos”. It is not difficult to understand for anyone who all severe confinement has the effect of not spreading or dispersing or externally distributing a virus, but it is not a permanent solution. It is also obvious that the level of effective compliance is different from one town or culture to another. There are more disciplined peoples than others and there are also well-differentiated economic levels, both between internal social sectors and between countries of greater or lesser relative development. In other words, each country has a reality made up of quite complex and particular systems. Each country requires a different strategy, based on its own objective realities.

What was done quickly has been magnificent, but no one can permanently fall in love with the methodBecause complexity urgently needs the development of a strategy that has objectives to be met at certain times, both in health and in economic factors, and that also has the necessary means for its execution. Argentina is a very particular case: on the economic side, it drags, for a long time, highly worrying economic and financial comorbidities that differentiate us from any annoying comparison. Furthermore, our demographic pyramid has a different structure from that of Europe. Our very low productivity state bureaucracy is terribly inefficient, as well as expensive, compared to the United States or Germany. Our health system is inferior to that of Great Britain or France. In addition, we have 40% of the labor base working in black or with simple personal ventures. It is only possible and necessary to compare ourselves with ourselves; with our human virtues and with our defects as a society.

Spain and Greece have high life expectancy at birth, with an average of 83.5 years and 81.1 years respectively; in Argentina according to the Indec, it is 75.3 years, eight years younger than Spain. What changes a lot is the demographic pyramid between these countries. Type “bulb” in both Europeans and well pyramidal in the Argentine case.

It is observed that the national age group of those over 80 years old only represent 2.6% of its population, 58% less than in Spain. In those over 65 (11.8%) and in those over 50 (25%) there are 39% less than in Spain. The first two are where the Covid-19 hit particularly in Spain and in Europe in general

The percentage of deaths in Spain (20,852) represents today 0.2% of the population over 65 years of age; 0.7% of the population over 80 years old and 0.04% of the total population. Low values ​​compared to the total of deaths from other diseases. But it is alarming because it occurs in such a short time and having taken preventive measures, and the health system is not prepared for it. The age group of those over 80 years old is made up of people with the highest risks, whose life has been sustained by an important public and private medical support; Covid-19 has undoubtedly precipitated such deaths in a short period of time. It is estimated that 96% of the deaths in this period occurred in people with previously diagnosed diseases and risk factors, and that many of them died in the same nursing homes that they lived in.

The virtue of Greece (with intermediate parameters) is that it has already managed to flatten the famous curve, because it took quick measures, despite having an aging population similar to Spain, but not so much in the age group over 80 years. Greece shares with Argentina a long history of negative economic antecedents, but it is protected by the EU, although it is plagued with tourists from all over the world, carriers of viruses, like Italy and Spain; in addition to having numerous refugee camps. Greece peaked on April 2 with 129 infections and since then values ​​have declined day by day, reaching a low of 11 on April 18 (the latest date for which data is available), according to Worldometer.

Greece is also not the leader in the number of tests per million inhabitants (approx. 5,000), similar to Chile, but far from Argentina, which has only recently begun to increase its testing capacity. Like Argentina, it reacted quickly and began quarantining other countries in advance. Greece only had 5 intensive care beds against the United States (29) or Germany (34), forcing it to implement a rapid response plan to increase them. Uses and customs were modified, such as digital or telephone prescriptions, as well as other online procedures, in addition to the closure of schools, religious activities, state and private institutions, although certain places (islands) remained freer.

It could be inferred that anticipatory measures are key to avoid the development of the pandemic. To which should be added the difference between Greece and Spain that is in certain age profiles. Spain has twice as many people over 50 and over 80 years as Greece: that means that Greece has half (in percentage) of high-risk population than Spain and it should be noted that Argentina has even less than Greece. Perhaps at this point we have to find answers to so many questions. One difference between Greece and Argentina is the demographic concentration, only visible in Athens-Piraeus, while Argentina has several large cities, with pockets where the greatest poverty is concentrated.

High external debt which will mean, despite the proposed reductions, that there will not be easy availability of sufficient external credits to redirect the necessary investments.

Excessive inflation, which in the framework of the necessary BCRA emissions to cushion the forced quarantine, will lead to inflationary problems, not in the short and medium term, but towards next year.

Low investment, product of the traditional lack of generalized confidence, also carried for many years and that will extend into the future, if it is not that there are substantial changes in the motivation of the middle sectors.

The genuine job creation it depends either on investments from the private sector or on personal undertakings carried out by all the middle sectors, which lack motivation, which will worsen if the necessary corrections are not taken in due time and form. the currently arranged hard quarantine. Particularly, it is absolutely necessary to free the jobs of self-employment (changas) for millions of workers who keep up to date by their manual work. Many social noises that could be heard in the coming weeks hang on this theme.

Not only to pay off foreign debt, with the proposed plan included, but to create decent jobs, a positive balance of foreign exchange in our international trade will be needed. As we all know, The current geopolitical scenario leads us to a world with greater regulations and problems for exports.

Poverty was already too high a value, which will be exacerbated by the economic chaos caused by the coronavirus. Whatever happens, we need to have a clear exit strategy. It is essential to urgently prepare a battery of measures to prevent the fall of SME companies (which are the mainstays of mass employment) and of so many personal ventures. Although a single life that perishes is not recoverable, many ventures and SMEs that fall will not either.

The excessive growth of the shameful history of Argentine poverty is clearly explained by the erroneous policies of deindustrialization; incorrect approach to “business efficiency”, when “social efficiency” must be analyzed simultaneously; the extreme ease of imports from countries with hyper-cheap labor; of the lack of real incentives to the middle sectors, creators of SMEs and enterprises; high financial interest rates, for the exclusive benefit of the banking sector; of the facilities given for the financial timba, which produced the enormous mismanagement of external credits and capital flight; the excessive tax pressure that suffocates private SME initiative, due to excessive demand from a very inefficient state; to the scarce creation and distribution of convenient technologies to the demanding sectors (SMEs) by a national S&T system that produces more papers and bureaucracies than practical and useful innovations for the creation of value in the production of goods and services; and, just to cite a few more topics, to the lack of methodological and technological updating of state (and also private) education.

Economic recessions decrease life expectancy and create poorer people. At last these days the Government seems to have become aware of the economic and livelihood problems caused by the quarantine and has begun to implement measures to preserve the jobs and activities of freelancers, freelancers or monotributistas, work in black or white. Evidence of the release of tasks has surely already begun, and monitoring of the epidemiological responses will indicate other actions. Then a certain balance has begun to prevail between health and economy, between specialized health professionals and those who “pay the salaries”, who are the ones who really know about practical economics, because ultimately they do daily (they risk their name and their capital) what every good politician must do, risk his life and his political capital in every decision and not only rely on opinion polls, without stopping reading them.

Predefinitions of a strategic plan

Surely, the Government will be forming a body of ideas to establish a medium and long-term plan for strategic anticipation and risk management, taking advantage of this great turning point, in which the global scenario will be focused on new geopolitical realities. There are many issues to be resolved, including the following, not exclusive to other important issues:

– National production: opportunities + structural limitations

– “Efficiency” of economies of scale – debate

-Development of suitable Technologies – lack of strategic plan

– CyT i system: concrete objectives and real impact measurement

-Territorial occupation and population redistribution

-Circular economy and environment

-Massive education and training

-Health and new epidemics

-Security and defense (aggressions of drug cartels, cybersecurity, biological attacks)

-Dynamics borders and migration control

The author is an analyst of geopolitical issues