Things your cat does that science can explain

A survey conducted by the Affinity Foundation of 2,000 people on the role of cats and dogs during the pandemic reveals the important role that pets are playing in this time of social distancing. 73% of the people surveyed who live with a cat or dog believe that their company is helping them better cope with the emotional exhaustion of confinement: talking to them, caressing them in such a limited time of physical contact, playing with children during quarantines … 59% of those surveyed also affirmed that the responsibility of caring for their pet has helped them to move forward in those moments difficult.

In fact, and according to the results of the study, many people who do not have a pet have considered adopting one as a result of confinement and social distancing. The reasons are varied: now we spend more time alone, we are also more willing to take care of them, they are an incentive to go for a walk and do more physical exercise, and they are also an excellent company for children.

However, Having a pet at home also means sharing your space, and many times our animals show behaviors that surprise us. Today we are going to talk about cats: in an interview released by the University of Davis California, the specialist in animal behavior from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of said institution Emma Grig explains that understanding the behavior of cats can be very beneficial for their owners, it helps them create stronger bonds with their animals and to love them for what they are. The expert has answered some of the most frequent queries on the internet about the behavior of cats: